Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Will Gallant Describes Why He Jives So Well with the 1500

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

Reported by Michael Hamann.

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE

  • World Record – 14:31.02, Sun Yang (2012)
  • American Record – 14:36.70, Bobby Finke (2022)
  • U.S. Open Record – 14:45.54, Peter Vanderkaay (2008)
  • LC Nationals Record – 14:45.54, Peter Vanderkaay (2008)
  • World Junior Record – 14:46.09, Franko Grgic (2019)

Top 8 finishers:

  1. Will Gallant (Wolfpack): 14:57.08
  2. David Johnston (The Swim Team): 15:02.37
  3. Alec Mander (Australia): 15:19.35
  4. Daniel Matheson (Scottsdale): 15:19.99
  5. Matthew Galea (Australia): 15:20.58
  6. Mikey Calvillo (Indiana Swim Club): 15:22.38
  7. Chris Nagy (Minnesota): 15:22.49
  8. Elliot Rogerson (Australia):15:26.68

NC State undergrad posted a massive swim in tonight’s final heat, dropping over 14 seconds from his lifetime best to win in 14:57.08. Gallant swam a masterfully paced race, with his final 5 100 splits all coming under 1:00, closing in a 58.8 to secure his first time under 15:00. He also becomes the 13th fastest American of all time.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!