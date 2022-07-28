Will Gallant Describes Why He Jives So Well with the 1500

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS
- Tuesday July 26 – Saturday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
Reported by Michael Hamann.
MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE
- World Record – 14:31.02, Sun Yang (2012)
- American Record – 14:36.70, Bobby Finke (2022)
- U.S. Open Record – 14:45.54, Peter Vanderkaay (2008)
- LC Nationals Record – 14:45.54, Peter Vanderkaay (2008)
- World Junior Record – 14:46.09, Franko Grgic (2019)
Top 8 finishers:
- Will Gallant (Wolfpack): 14:57.08
- David Johnston (The Swim Team): 15:02.37
- Alec Mander (Australia): 15:19.35
- Daniel Matheson (Scottsdale): 15:19.99
- Matthew Galea (Australia): 15:20.58
- Mikey Calvillo (Indiana Swim Club): 15:22.38
- Chris Nagy (Minnesota): 15:22.49
- Elliot Rogerson (Australia):15:26.68
NC State undergrad posted a massive swim in tonight’s final heat, dropping over 14 seconds from his lifetime best to win in 14:57.08. Gallant swam a masterfully paced race, with his final 5 100 splits all coming under 1:00, closing in a 58.8 to secure his first time under 15:00. He also becomes the 13th fastest American of all time.