Laon Kim Breaks Canadian 13-14 Record in the 800 Free by Almost 3 Seconds

2022 SPEEDO CANADIAN JUNIOR & SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 25 – August 1, 2022

Montreal, Quebec

Olympic Park & Olympic Rowing Basin

LCM (50m)

Laon Kim set a new National Age Group Record in the boys’ 13-14 800 meter freestyle on Wednesday at the Canadian Junior & Senior National Championship meet.

Kim, who trains at the Hyack Swim Club, swam an 8:23.15. That broke the prior record of 8:25.83 that was set by Charlie Kwinter in 2019. That remains Kwinter’s best time, as he’s been focused more on races 400 meters and under lately.

Kim says that he had designs on this record coming into the race.

“I really thought before the race I would be able to get the national record,” said Kim, who opened the meet on Monday with a gold medal in the 400 free. “I hadn’t swum my 800 free for a very long time but I think it was more doable than the 1,500.”

Kim only swam the 800 free a few prior times in his career, including at Mel Zajac in early June. His best time coming into this meet was an 8:30 from Canadian Trials in April.

Previously in this meet, Kin finished 2nd in the 14-15 200 free in 1:54.30 (he was the fastest 14-year-old by almost six seconds), 2nd in the 14-15 200 IM in 2:09.64 (six-and-a-half better than the next fastest 14 year old), and won the 14-15 400 free in 4:05.71. That 400 free was his best time by more than three seconds, and the 200 free was a best time by more than a second.

After 3 days of competition, out of 8, Kim ranks 2nd in the 14-15 age group High Point standings.