Camille Spink Blasts 54.73 100 Free; 24.68 Relay 50 on Night 1 of NCSA Champs

2022 Summer NCSA Championships

July 27-31, 2022

IUPUI Natatorium

LCM (50 meters)

Results “2022 NCSA Summer Swimming Championships” on Meet Mobile

Highlighting night 1 of NCSAs in Indianapolis, Indiana was Camille Spink of Nation’s Capital. Spink won the women’s 100 free in a 54.73. Spink smashed the meet record previously held by Abby Jagdfeld who swam a 55.98 back in 2014. Spink’s time places her at #15 in the 17-18 age group of all-time.

Spink’s time tonight was a huge personal best as her previous best time stood at a 55.25 which she swam at Wave I Olympic Trials last summer. Spink competed in the event at 2022 US International Team Trials in April where she swam a 56.08 to finish 23rd.

Spink did not stop her success in the 100 free though as she helped Nation’s Capital women’s 200 medley relay to a win. The team of Aris Runnels, Eleanor Sun, Ella Myers, and Spink swam to a final time of 1:55.12. Notably, Spink anchored in a 24.68 50 free. Her best time in the flat start 50 free stands at a 25.36. She is entered in the 50 free later in the meet.

Also winning two events on the night was James Ewing of Arlington Aquatic Club. Ewing won the men’s 200 backstroke swimming a 1:59.19. He was the only swimmer under the 2:00 mark. That was also Ewing’s first time under the 2:00 mark as he previously held a best time of 2:00.20 which he swam at US International Team Trials to finish 12th.

In addition to his individual win, Ewing also helped win Arlington Aquatic Club’s men’s 200 medley relay. The team of Ewing, Bailey De Luise, Nolan Dinkel, and Kellen Cameron swam to a final time of 1:42.49.

JoJo Ramey of Fishers Area Swim Team captured the win in the women’s 200 back swimming a 2:10.64. That time was a season best for Ramey as she swam a 2:10.92 at US International Team Trials to finish eighth. Ramey holds a best time of 2:08.90 from Wave II Olympic Trials last summer.

Finsihing second in the women’s 200 backstroke was Emily Hamill of Germantown Academy Aquatic Club. Hamill swam a 2:11.36. That was a huge drop for Hamill and now marks a drop from a 2:19.13 in the event at this meet a year ago.

Cade Duncan of Dads Club Swim Team swam a 50.76 to win the men’s 100 free. That was a best time as his previous best stood at a 51.05 which he swam at International Team Trials to finish 36th. Duncan has now dropped almost a whole second in the event over the last year going from a 51.72 last summer to a 50.76 this summer.

Winning the women’s 1500 freestyle was Alexandra Bastone of Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club as she touched in a 16:56.80. She was the only swimmer under the 17 minute mark and dropped over 31 seconds off her seed time. Bastone’s previous best time of 17:27.82 was from last summer’s Richmond Futures.

In the men’s 800 free, Giovanni Linscheer of Cor Swimming won in a 7:58.79. Linscheer won the event by over five seconds. That was a huge best time for Linscheer as his previous best stood at a 8:07.35 which he swam at International Team Trials to finish 12th.

In the quickest event of the night Lakeside Swim Team’s Charlotte Crush won the women’s 50 fly in a 26.89. That was faster than her 26.93 which she swam in prelims at International Team Trials. Kristopher Lawson of Nation’s Capital won the men’s 50 fly in a 24.71.