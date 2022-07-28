Erin Gemmell Swims Another Best Time with 1:56.14 200 Free; #9 American All-Time

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

17 year old Erin Gemmell bested her personal best time in the LCM 200 freestyle once again swimming a 1:56.14 in finals at US Nationals in Irvine. That swim makes Gemmell the #9 American in the event of all-time, moving up from #20 from her swim this morning.

All-Time Top US Performers

Gemmell came into the meet with a best time of 1:57.41 which she swam at the beginning of April 2022 at Sectionals in Indianapolis. Notably, Gemmell was just off that best last weekend as she swam a 1:57.45 at a local summer league meet.

Gemmell’s swim tonight now moves her up from #7 to #6 in the 17-18 all-time age group rankings. She passes Josie Gunn who swam a 1:56.92 back in 2017.

Gemmell’s Year by Year Progression:

2018 2:00.74 2019 1:59.85 2020 2:00.63 2021 1:58.61 2022 1:56.14

In April, Gemmell just missed making the 2022 US Worlds Team at US International Team Trials. There Gemmell swam a 1:58.12 to finish seventh. Notably, her time here tonight would have finished second, 0.99 seconds behind Katie Ledecky who won in a 1:55.14. Tonight, Ledecky won the event swimming a 1:54.50.

Notably, Gemmell’s time tonight would have earned a bronze medal at the 2022 World Championships. The US did not have any swimmers in the final in the event.

Gemmell is entered in the 100 fly, 400 free, and 200 IM later in the meet. She is committed to Texas for fall 2023.