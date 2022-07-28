2022 U.S. National Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

Night two of the 2022 U.S. National Championships in Irvine will open with the women’s 200 freestyle final, featuring top seed and Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky in one of her shorter events. Nation’s Capital’s Erin Gemmell is seeded closely behind her in 2nd place after posting a best time this morning. In the men’s event, Jake Magahey and Tokyo Olympian Kieran Smith lead the pack, placing 1-2 this morning within .02 of each other.

The women’s 200 breast final is set up to be a tight race led by top seed Mac Looze of Indiana and Virginia’s Anna Keating. Looze blasted a lifetime best time this morning to secure the top spot while Keating was about three seconds off hers. Matt Fallon stole the show in the men’s 200 breast prelims, posting the fastest time in the field by .81 with a new best time.

The session will conclude with the 200 backstroke where Isabelle Stadden is the top seed with a comfortable cushion of one second. But, she will have to watch out for the three 2022 World Championship team members ranked directly behind her, most closely Claire Curzan in 2nd. Curzan, who is also a Tokyo Olympian, has a best time more than 3 seconds faster than her prelims time. Ian Grum and Jack Aikins are the top seeds in the men’s 200 back after racing in the same prelims heat and pushing each other to the fastest times of the session.

Women’s 200 Freestyle – Final

World Record – 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (2009)

American Record – 1:53.61, Allison Schmitt (2012)

(2012) U.S. Open Record – 1:54.40, Allison Schmitt (2012)

(2012) LC Nationals Record – 1:54.40, Allison Schmitt (2012)

(2012) World Junior Record – 1:54.79, Summer McIntosh (2022)

Top 8 finishers:

17-year-old Erin Gemmell was right with Katie Ledecky for the first half and stayed on her tail through the very end, touching the wall 2nd and dropping about one second from the lifetime best time she swam this morning. Now she is the 9th all-time fastest American in the event. This was a strong swim for Ledecky too who came within .10 of Allison Schmitt‘s long course nationals record. Ledecky’s best time stands at 1:53.73, the time she swam to win gold at the 2016 Olympics.

Claire Tuggle rounded out the podium by lowering her prelims time as well. She came within .13 of her lifetime best time to out touch 3rd place finisher Cavan Gormsen by half a second.

In the ‘B’ final, Lillie Nordmann matched her best time to out touch Natalie Hinds for first place (1:59.33) while Hinds took 2nd place (1:59.82)

Men’s 200 Freestyle – Final

World Record – 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (2009)

American Record – 1:42.96, Michael Phelps (2008)

U.S. Open Record – 1:44.10, Michael Phelps (2008)

LC Nationals Record – 1:44.10, Michael Phelps (2008)

World Junior Record – 1:43.31, David Popovici (2022)

Top 8 finishers:

Grant House set the pace early in the race, maintaining the lead through the 100-meter mark after splitting 51.31 on the first half. But it became a four-man battle for first place on the final 25 meters between Luke Hobson, Kieran Smith, Jake Magahey, and House. Even Jake Mitchell was nearly in the running after he had a final 50 split of 26.66, the fastest final 50 split in the field and about .36 faster than Hobson’s. But it was Hobson who got to the wall first with a lifetime best time of 1:46.14, crushing his previous best time from April by .7.

Cal’s Gabriel Jett won the ‘B’ final with a 1:47.44, taking nearly .8 off his lifetime best time. Patrick Sammon took 2nd (1:47.80), becoming the 12th all-time fastest 17-18 year-old in the event.

Women’s 200 Breaststroke – Final

World Record – 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)

American Record – 2:19.59, Rebecca Soni (2012)

U.S. Open Record – 2:20.38, Rebecca Soni (2009)

LC Nationals Record – 2:20.38, Rebecca Soni (2009)

World Junior Record – 2:19.64, Viktoria Gunes (2015)

Men’s 200 Breaststroke – Final

World Record – 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook (2022)

American Record – 2:07.17, Josh Prenot (2016)

U.S. Open Record – 2:07.17, Josh Prenot (2016)

LC Nationals Record – 2:07.17, Josh Prenot (2016)

World Junior Record – 2:09.39, Haiyang Qin (2017)

Women’s 200 Backstroke – Final

World Record – 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019)

American Record – 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019)

U.S. Open Record – 2:05.08, Phoebe Bacon (2022)

LC Nationals Record – 2:05.68, Missy Franklin (2013)

World Junior Record – 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019)

Men’s 200 Backstroke – Final