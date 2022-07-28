Matt Fallon Details Training with Georgia Over the Summer

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

Rising University of Pennsylvania sophomore Matt Fallon is training at the University of Georgia this summer, but plans to return to Philadelphia to continue his Ivy League education in the fall. Fallon, a native of northern New Jersey, says that “I just decided it would be a good decision for me to train with them over the summer.”

Neil Versfeld was named the new head swim coach of the men’s team at the University of Georgia this offseason. Versfeld was the 2009 NCAA Champion in the 200 breaststroke, which is also Fallon’s specialty. Fallon skipped the US International Team Trials in April to focus on his academic finals. His winning 2:07.91 from Wednesday evening’s race, ranks him 3rd in the world this season and would have put him on the US team for the World Championships.

He raced two prior meets this summer, both in Gerogia. He swam 2:10.30 in the 200 meter breaststroke at the Bulldog Summer Invite in early July, and a 1:01.08 best time in the 100 meter breaststroke last weekend at the Georgia Senior State Championship meet.

Reported by Annika Johnson.

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record – 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook (2022)

American Record – 2:07.17, Josh Prenot (2016)

U.S. Open Record – 2:07.17, Josh Prenot (2016)

LC Nationals Record – 2:07.17, Josh Prenot (2016)

World Junior Record – 2:09.39, Haiyang Qin (2017)

Top 8 finishers:

U.S. National Teamer Matt Fallon of Athens Bulldogs just became the 7th fastest American of all-time in this event, winning the race comfortably as the only swimmer under 2:08.00. AJ Pouch of Virginia Tech led most of the race, gliding strong into the first two turns. But Fallon posted untouchable splits of 32.03/32.48 on the last two 50’s to overtake the field. For context, no one else broke 33.10 on those lengths.