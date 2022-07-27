2022 U.S. National Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

Tuesday July 26 – Saturday, July 29, 2018

William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA

Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)

Meet website

Meet information

Psych Sheet

OMEGA Live Results

WEDNESDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

The second day of the 2022 U.S. Nationals is here, and with it we have the 200 free, 200 breast, and 200 back.

Katie Ledecky is slated to compete in the women’s 200 free this morning after opting out of the event at the World Championships in Budapest. Ledecky put up a string performance at the International Team Trials in April, so it will be exciting to see what she has in store today.

Fellow World Champs team member Rhyan White is the top seed in the women’s 200 back, where she’ll have a chance to take down the LCM Nationals Record as well as the US Open Record.

Similarly, Kieran Smith is the top seed in the men’s 200 free by a healthy margin. After his spectacular 200 fly last night, Cal’s Gabriel Jett will be someone to keep an eye out for in this race as well.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record – 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (2009)

American Record – 1:53.61, Allison Schmitt (2012)

U.S. Open Record – 1:54.40, Allison Schmitt (2012)

LC Nationals Record – 1:54.40, Allison Schmitt (2012)

World Junior Record – 1:54.79, Summer McIntosh (2022)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record – 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (2009)

American Record – 1:42.96, Michael Phelps (2008)

U.S. Open Record – 1:44.10, Michael Phelps (2008)

LC Nationals Record – 1:44.10, Michael Phelps (2008)

World Junior Record – 1:43.31, David Popovici (2022)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record – 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)

American Record – 2:19.59, Rebecca Soni (2012)

U.S. Open Record – 2:20.38, Rebecca Soni (2009)

LC Nationals Record – 2:20.38, Rebecca Soni (2009)

World Junior Record – 2:19.64, Viktoria Gunes (2015)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record – 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook (2022)

American Record – 2:07.17, Josh Prenot (2016)

U.S. Open Record – 2:07.17, Josh Prenot (2016)

LC Nationals Record – 2:07.17, Josh Prenot (2016)

World Junior Record – 2:09.39, Haiyang Qin (2017)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record – 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019)

American Record – 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019)

U.S. Open Record – 2:05.08, Phoebe Bacon (2022)

LC Nationals Record – 2:05.68, Missy Franklin (2013)

World Junior Record – 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record – 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

American Record – 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

U.S. Open Record – 1:53.08, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

LC Nationals Record – 1:53.08, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

World Junior Record – 1:55.14, Kliment Kolesnikov (2017)

Top 8 Qualifiers: