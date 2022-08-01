Kasia Wasick Goes From Trying to Make FINA ‘A’ Cut to Medaling at Worlds

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record – 23.67, Sarah Sjostrom (2017)

American Record – 23.97, Simone Manuel (2017)

U.S. Open Record –24.08, Pernille Blume (2019)

LC Nationals Record – 24.10, Simone Manuel (2018)

World Junior Record – 24.17, Claire Curzan (2021)

Top 3:

Katarzyna Wasick of Poland continues to have a great summer, as she actually went a hair faster tonight than she went to win silver in this event in Budapest last month, with tonight’s time of 24.17 just edging her 24.18 from Worlds.

Behind her, Gretchen Walsh clocked a new best time, stopping the clock in 24.47, improving on her 24.53 from April’s US Trials. Claire Curzan, whose best time of 24.17 from last year would’ve tied Wasick tonight, took 3rd in 24.74.