2022 U.S. National Championships: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2022 US Summer Nationals

The final day of the 2022 U.S. National Championships is here. On tap, we have the men and women’s 200 IM and 50 freestyle this morning.

Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson and Longhorn Aquatics’ Leah Smith lead the field in the women’s 200 IM with Smith coming off a strong 2nd place finish in the 400 IM earlier. On the men’s side, it’s Shaine Casas, who had a lifetime best swim in the 100 fly on Thursday to win the event and becoe the third fastest American man of all-time. Kieran Smith, the Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist in the 400 free, was seeded 2nd but scratched to focus on the men’s 800 free final tonight.

Polish four-time Olympian Katarzyna Wasick of Team Rebel Aquatics is the top seed in the 50 free followed by two-time U.S. Olympian Abbey Weitzeil. They’re seeded within .08 of each other and have a comfortable cushion of .24 between them and the rest of the pack. Michael Andrew is ranked first in the men’s 50 free by half a second, followed by recent 50 back world champion Justin Ress. Andrew finished 4th in the 50 free in Tokyo and this is his second event of the meet. He is coming off a 4th place finish in the 100 breast ‘B’ final last night.

The fastest heats of the men’s 800 free and women’s 1500 free will be contested at finals tonight.

Women’s 200 IM – Prelims

Heat six was the fastest heat this morning where Zoie Hartman and Justina Kozan dueled in lanes 4 and 5. They were nearly tied after the butterfly, but Hartman pulled ahead on the backstroke (33.59) and breaststroke (38.81) lengths, building a 2.25 second lead going into the freestyle. Kozan barreled down the pool on the last 50, devouring Hartman’s lead by posting a 29.70 compared to Hartman’s final 50 split of 31.68. Hartman shaved .22 off her lifetime best time from this meet in 2019 to secure the top finals spot. Kozan was about 1.5 seconds off her best time which ranks her as the 12th all-time fastest 17-18 year-old in the event. Watch out for Smith and Beata Nelson in the final though; they were both entered with 2:11’s.

Erin Gemmell and Zoe Skirboll also notched lifetime best times to get into the ‘A’ final. They’re now ranked #56 and #66 out of the all-time fastest 17-18 year-olds in the 200 IM. Avery Klamforth and Kayla Han and moved up in their 13-14 NAG rankings, placing 21st and 22nd with times of 2:17.21 and 2:17.23, respectively. They’re now #26 and #27 on the list of the all-time fastest swimmers in their age group.

Men’s 200 IM – Prelims

Shaine Casas – 1:57.50 Grant House – 1:59.17 Kevin Vargas – 2:00.10 Baylor Nelson – 2:00.13 Max Litchfield / Raunak Khosla – 2:00.34 – Destin Lasco – 2;00.47 Jared Daigle – 2:01.06

Women’s 50 Freestyle – Prelims

Men’s 50 Freestyle – Prelims

