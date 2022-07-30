2 Seed Kieran Smith Drops 200 IM in Favor of 800 Free on Day 5 at US Nationals

2022 U.S. National Championships

Saturday morning prelims and distance heat sheets

U.S. Olympic medalist Kieran Smith of Ridgefield Aquatic Club scratched prelims of the 200 IM, where he was the number 2 seed with a time of 1:57.23, to focus instead on the 800 free. Smith is seeded 10th in the 800 and will occupy lane 5 in the last of the “slower” heats that swim before finals. His seed time of 8:02.99 dates from earlier this month and is 3.7 seconds off his lifetime best of 7:59.27 from January 2021. Smith, who completed his senior year at the University of Florida in March and is coming off of winning gold on the U.S. men’s 4×200 freestyle relay at the 2022 World Championships, placed second in the 200 free and third in the 400 free on Thursday and Friday.

Trenton Julian of Mission Viejo and Jake Foster from Mason Manta Rays also pulled out of the 200 IM. They were seeded 3rd and 5th, respectively, with seed times of 1:57.86 and 1:58.64. The only other circle-seeded scratches on the men’s side are in the 50 free where Shinri Shioura (#3 with 21.91) and Santo Condorelli (#6 with 22.14) have pulled out.

In the women’s meet, Kelly Pash from Texas Longhorn Aquatic Club and the University of Texas will not swim in prelims of the 200 IM. She had been seeded 4th with 2:13.08.

The top distance swimmers are all expected to compete in their respective heats this afternoon and in tonight’s final.

Scratches, Day Five Prelims and Distance

Women’s 200 IM

#4 Pash, Kelly 21 Una Txla-ST/Univ. of Texas 2:13.08

Men’s 200 IM

#2 Smith, Kieran 22 Ridgefield Aquat-CT 1:57.23

#3 Julian, Trenton 23 Mission Viejo Na-CA 1:57.86

#5 Foster, Jake 21 Mason Manta Rays-OH 1:58.64

#23 Fail, Brooks 23 Tucson Ford Deal-AZ 2:03.78

#26 Benson, Andrew 20 Wisconsin Aquati-WI 2:03.94

Women’s 50 Free

None

Men’s 50 Free

#3 *Shioura, Shinri 30 Itoman-US 21.91

#6 Condorelli, Santo 27 Unattached-OR 22.14 $

Women’s 1500 Free

#None

Men’s 800 Free