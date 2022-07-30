2022 Futures – Minnesota: Carly Novelline Rips 59.99 100 FL for a Huge PB on Day 3

2022 USA Swimming Futures Championships – Minnesota

July 27-30, 2022

Jean K Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, MN

LCM (50m)

Results on MeetMobile

NASA Wildcats 18-year-old and Virginia recruit Carly Novelline continues to have a fantastic meet at the Futures Championships in Minnesota. On the 3rd night of the meet, Novelline blasted a new personal best of 59.99 to win the women’s 100 fly handily. Entering the meet with a personal best of 1:01.25, Novelline put together a great race in finals, swimming a 28.38 on the opening 50, then coming home in 31.61. The swim marks yet another lifetime best for the future Cavalier.

Teammate Kaelyn Gridley also had another great performance, completing her sweep of the women’s breaststroke events by taking the women’s 200 breast in 2:29.38. After her lifetime best in the 100 breast earlier in the meet, the Duke recruit broke 2:30 for the first time in her career, touching first by 5.5 seconds as well.

Razorback Aquatic Club Aquahawgs 17-year-old William Wheeler took the men’s 200 breast in 2:21.91. It was a personal best for Wheeler, undercutting the 2:22.42 he swam at the AR State Championships one week ago today.

In the men’s 100 fly, Claremont and Aquajets 20-year-old Frank Applebaum won the men’s 100 fly in 54.89, taking 0.01 seconds off his personal best, which he set just 2 weeks ago. Applebaum was out in 26.05, then came home very well, splitting 28.84 on the final 50.

Nebraska’s Shannon Stott took the women’s 400 free in 4:22.33, while Ryan Anselm out of Barrington Swim Club took the men’s race in 4:04.44.