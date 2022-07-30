Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 Futures – College Station: Tight 400 Free Battles Highlight Day 3

2022 USA Swimming Futures Championships – College Station

  • July 27-30, 2022
  • Texas A&M Natatorium, College Station, TX
  • LCM (50m)
  • Results on MeetMobile

The 3rd day of the College Station Futures Championships featured the 400 free, 100 fly, and 200 breast. Texas A&M’s Trey Dickey took the men’s 400 free in a tough race with Swim Neptune’s Keaton Jones. It was Jones who took the early lead, flipping in 1:56.55 at the 200m mark, 1.5 seconds ahead of Dickey. Kicking it into gear on the back half, Dickey was able to even-split his race, splitting 1:58.07 on the back half. Dickey was able to just edge out Jones at the finish, touching in 3:56.17 to Jones’ 3:56.36.

15-year-old Maximus Williamson had an excellent race as well, taking 3rd in the 400 free with a huge new personal best of 3:58.20. The performance marks Williamson’s first time under 4:00 in the event.

TAMU picked up another win in the women’s 100 fly, where Olivia Theall clocked a 1:00.75. It was a very solid swim for Theall, coming just off her personal best of 1:00.30, which she established at the International Team Trials back in April. Mansfield Aquatic Club 17-year-old Sarah Walker posted a fantastic time as well, taking 2nd in 1:00.98. That swim marks a personal best for Walker, and her first time under 1:01.

Mansfield Aquatic Club grabbed a win in the women’s 400 free, where 16-year-old Elise Clift beat out A&M’s Abigail Grottle and Pikes Peak Athletics 14-year-old Madi Mintenko. It was Mintenko, the 200 free champion from earlier int he meet, who got out to the early lead, flipping at the 200m in 2:06.72, a little less than a second ahead of both Clift and Grottle. In the end, Clift got her hand on the wall in 4:16.38, just ahead of Grottle (4:16.67) and Mintenko (4:16.91). The swims marked personal best times for all 3 swimmers.

The men’s 100 fly went to TAMU’s Clayton Conklin, who beat out Brett Pinfold at the finish. Conklin blasted a huge personal best, swimming a 53.88, which was his first time under 54 seconds in the event. His 54.11 in prelims was also a personal best at the time it was swum, marking his first time under 55. Pinfold touched in 54.01, but led prelims with a 53.94.

Sydney Pickrem won the women’s 200 breast handily, swimming a 2:28.96. She beat out Miranda Tucker, the 100 breast champion, by just shy of 2 seconds. Pickrem swam a well-split race, swimming 38.88, 37.69, and 38.34 respectively on each of the final 3 50s.

In the men’s 200 breast, A&M’s Vincent Ribeiro claimed victory with a 2:17.54, just over a second off his lifetime best.

