Rhyan White: “I wanted to be first at the 15, first at the wall, and hold on”

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Record – 57.45, Kaylee McKeown (2021)

American Record – 57.57, Regan Smith (2019)

U.S. Open Record – 57.76, Regan Smith (2022)

LC Nationals Record – 57.92, Regan Smith (2021)

World Junior Record – 57.57, Regan Smith (2019)

Top 3:

Rhyan White flipped first at the 50, followed closely by Gretchen Walsh, 28.51 to 28.60. But White, who represented the US in this event in Tokyo, also had the 2nd-fastest second 50 in the field, closing in 30.40 to win in 58.91 as the only woman under 59.

Dutch star Kira Toussaint was 4th at the wall, but split 30.32 on the second 50 to take 2nd in 59.24. Cal’s Isabelle Stadden was 3rd at the wall, and kept it together on the back half to earn bronze in 59.55.