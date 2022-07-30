Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Rhyan White: “I wanted to be first at the 15, first at the wall, and hold on”

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

  • World Record – 57.45, Kaylee McKeown (2021)
  • American Record – 57.57, Regan Smith (2019)
  • U.S. Open Record – 57.76, Regan Smith (2022)
  • LC Nationals Record – 57.92, Regan Smith (2021)
  • World Junior Record – 57.57, Regan Smith (2019)

Top 3:

  1. Rhyan White (Alabama) – 58.91
  2. Kira Toussaint (Tennessee Aquatics) – 59.24
  3. Isabelle Stadden (Cal) – 59.55

Rhyan White flipped first at the 50, followed closely by Gretchen Walsh, 28.51 to 28.60. But White, who represented the US in this event in Tokyo, also had the 2nd-fastest second 50 in the field, closing in 30.40 to win in 58.91 as the only woman under 59.

Dutch star Kira Toussaint was 4th at the wall, but split 30.32 on the second 50 to take 2nd in 59.24. Cal’s Isabelle Stadden was 3rd at the wall, and kept it together on the back half to earn bronze in 59.55.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!