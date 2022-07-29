2022 U.S. National Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

The 4th day of the 2022 U.S. Nationals in Irvine features the 400 free, 100 breast, and 100 back. After a phenomenal swim in the 200 free earlier in the meet, Nation’s Capital 17-year-old Erin Gemmell is slated to race in the 400 free today. Gemmell is the 3rd seed coming into the meet (4:09.81), but given the 1:56 she swam in the 200 free two days ago, she could have something special in store for today. Australian Maddy Gough leads the psych sheet, coming in at 4:05.60.

Olympic medalist Kieran Smith enters as the top seed in the men’s 400 free, clocking in at 3:43.94. We’ll be keeping an eye on Cal’s Gabriel Jett in the 400 free as well, as he’s been one of the stars of the meet to this point.

Kaitlyn Dobler will be making her debut (we think) in the women’s 100 breast today. Dobler is the top seed, coming in at 1:06.19. She was slated to swim the 200 breast on Tuesday, but DFS (declared false start) in the event.

Michael Andrew is also slated to make his debut today, coming in as the top seed in the men’s 100 breast. Andrew is only entered in the 100 breast and 50 free at these Championships.

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record – 3:56.40, Ariarne Titmus (2022)

American Record – 3:56.46, Katie Ledecky (2016)

U.S. Open Record – 3:57.94, Katie Ledecky (2018)

LC Nationals Record – 3:58.44, Katie Ledecky (2017)

World Junior Record – 3:58.37, Katie Ledecky (2014)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Erin Gemmell clocked another personal best, establishing herself as the early leader in the final heat this morning. Gemmell posted a 4:08.69, taking a little over a second off her previous best.

Top-seeded Maddy Gough took 4th this morning, swimming a 4:10.03. We can expect a faster swim out of Gough tonight, as she was entered at 4:05.60.

Distance star Kensey McMahon had an awesome swim this morning, racing to a new personal best of 4:09.39. Not only was this morning’s performance McMahon’s first under 4:10 in her career, her previous best of 4:10.46 was set in the summer of 2018.

Claire Tuggle broke 4:10 for the first time since 2019, taking 3rd this morning in 4:09.51. Tuggle’s personal best sits at 4:07.85, a time which she swam in 2019 when she was just 15.

Indiana continues to swim well at this meet, as Mariah Denigan grabbed a spot in the ‘A’ final with a personal best to boot. She swam a 4:11.18, taking a little over a second off her previous best of 4:12.23.

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record – 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (2009)

American Record – 3:42.78, Larsen Jensen (2008)

U.S. Open Record – 3:43.53, Larsen Jensen (2008)

LC Nationals Record – 3:43.53, Larsen Jensen (2008)

World Junior Record – 3:44.60, Mack Horton (2014)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record – 1:04.13, Lilly King (2017)

American Record – 1:04.13, Lilly King (2017)

U.S. Open Record – 1:04.45, Jessica Hardy (2009)

LC Nationals Record – 1:04.72, Lilly King (2021)

World Junior Record – 1:04.35, Rute Meilutyte (2013)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record – 56.88, Adam Peaty (2019)

American Record – 58.14, Michael Andrew (2021)

(2021) U.S. Open Record – 58.14, Michael Andrew (2021)

(2021) LC Nationals Record – 58.14, Michael Andrew (2021)

(2021) World Junior Record – 59.01, Nicolo Martinenghi (2017)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record – 57.45, Kaylee McKeown (2021)

American Record – 57.57, Regan Smith (2019)

U.S. Open Record – 57.76, Regan Smith (2022)

LC Nationals Record – 57.92, Regan Smith (2021)

World Junior Record – 57.57, Regan Smith (2019)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record – 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (2022)

American Record – 51.85, Ryan Murphy (2016)

U.S. Open Record – 51.94, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

LC Nationals Record – 51.94, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

World Junior Record – 52.53, Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

Top 8 Qualifiers: