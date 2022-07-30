Former Cincinnati Swimmer John Miller Dies After Being Hit By a Car

A former University of Cincinnati swimmer was killed two weeks ago in a hit-and-run car crash. 26-year old John Miller died at the scene after being hit by a vehicle.

Police say they were called to Cincinnati’s Walnut Hills neighborhood around 3:28 a.m. on July 17 after a Kia Spectra hit a pedestrian. The driver, 49-year old Donte Bennie, fled the scene of the crash, but was located by police shortly thereafter. Bennie was not injured in the crash.

Police are investigating the incident and have not yet determined if excessive speed or impairment were involved.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help with funeral costs. Organizers also hope to raise enough to establish a memorial bench at Otto Armleder Dog Park in Cincinnati, Ohio, where friends and family say he went daily with his dog, Murphy.

His former Cincinnati teammate Ryan DiPietro said that Miller had “infectious positivity.”

“John was a son, brother, dog dad to Murphy, teammate, and true friend to many,” DiPietro wrote. “John had a genuine heart of gold, dedication matched by few, and was loved by all who had the pleasure of calling him their family and friend. He will be greatly missed.

“It is in times of sadness and loss when we must come together to help one another and support those we care for, as John would have done for us.”

Miller was a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he set a club record in the 1650 free.

After graduating from Cincinnati with a degree in chemical engineering, Miller took up engineering jobs with multiple companies. Earlier this year, he took on a new role as an automation engineer with Cincinnati-based Jedson Engineering.

While in college, Miller volunteered with the Jose Cerda Navarro Aquatic Foundation.