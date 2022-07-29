Danielle Hanus Swims Best Time to Win Loaded 50 Fly at Canadian Nationals

2022 SPEEDO CANADIAN JUNIOR & SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 25 – August 1, 2022

Montreal, Quebec

Olympic Park & Olympic Rowing Basin

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Psych Sheets

Live Results

Day 5 of the 2022 Canadian National Championships featured a big showdown between some of the biggest names of this week’s meet so far.

While many of the country’s top swimmers were kicking off competition in England at the Commonwealth Games on Friday, there were still a few of the country’s more recognizable names in competition in Montreal.

Many of those biggest names came together in the women’s 50 fly. Unlike most of the races at this meet, the 50 meter stroke races are swum as a single age group.

In the 50 fly, 24-year old Danielle Hanus came away with the win in 26.91 – a new personal best. Hanus, who won four silver medals at the 2019 Pan American Games, previously won the 18+ age group in the 100 fly at this meet.

In the process, she beat the meet’s 15-17 100 fly champion Kamryn Cannings, who finished 2nd in 27.22. Ingrid Wilm, who is primarily a backstroker and was a member of the 2022 World Championships team, placed 3rd in 27.28.

“Kamryn is a very good up-and-coming swimmer. I’m really excited to see where she goes,” said Hanus. “It’s really nice to see the younger swimmers coming up and really push us older guys, if I can say.”

The other 100 fly winner from earlier in the meet, Maxine Clark (13-14 age group), who actually had the fastest time of all three age groups in the longer distance, swam in the B-Final of this 50 fly, placing 13th overall in 28.10.

That was Clark’s second swim of the session after previously winning the 100 free in 57.41.

The 18 & over age group in the 100 free was won by Hannah Cornish in 55.90. The second-best time across the board came from the 15-17 age group winner Christe Liang in 55.98, her first time under 56 seconds.

Other Day 5 Winners:

UBC Thunderbird Hugh McNeill shaved a few tenths off his previous best time with a 2:00.35 in the 200 back, just out-touching his teammate Blake Tierney (2:00.66) for the win in the 19 & over age group. The two finished in the opposite order, with Tierney winning the title and McNeill finishing 2nd, at the Canadian USports collegiate championships earlier this year.

shaved a few tenths off his previous best time with a 2:00.35 in the 200 back, just out-touching his teammate (2:00.66) for the win in the 19 & over age group. The two finished in the opposite order, with Tierney winning the title and McNeill finishing 2nd, at the Canadian USports collegiate championships earlier this year. Loic Courville Fortin of the hometown CAMO Natation won the 16-18 age group in 2:03.67. Paul Orogo won the 14-15 age group in 2:08.41, three seconds ahead of his next-closest competitor. “It went really well. Maybe not the time I was hoping for, but I managed a solid last 50,” said Courville Fortin. “It was a lot of fun to swim with my Pan Pacs teammates in this final.”

of the hometown CAMO Natation won the 16-18 age group in 2:03.67. won the 14-15 age group in 2:08.41, three seconds ahead of his next-closest competitor. “It went really well. Maybe not the time I was hoping for, but I managed a solid last 50,” said Courville Fortin. “It was a lot of fun to swim with my Pan Pacs teammates in this final.” Halle West won the girls’ 13-14 200 breaststroke in 2:37.07, which is a new personal best for her. Amaris Peng won the 15-17 age group in 2:32.96, just-missing her personal best. The fastest time of the day came from Toronto Swim Club’s Katja Pavicevic in 2:31.29, winning the 18 & over age group.

won the girls’ 13-14 200 breaststroke in 2:37.07, which is a new personal best for her. won the 15-17 age group in 2:32.96, just-missing her personal best. The fastest time of the day came from Toronto Swim Club’s in 2:31.29, winning the 18 & over age group. In the open-age men’s 50 fly, another UBC Thunderbird picked up a win: 19-year old Keir Ogilvie won in 24.54 – his best time by half-a-second.

won in 24.54 – his best time by half-a-second. The University of Calgary Swim Club won the women’s 400 free relay with a team of Eliza Housman (58.20), Kamryn Cannings (55.76), Maxine Clark (57.22), and Kaycee Cannings (56.85).

(58.20), (55.76), (57.22), and (56.85). The POinte-Claire Swim Club won the men’s 400 free relay with a team of Stanford Li (53.42), Malachy Belkhelladi (50.86), Mximillian Hunger (51.44), and Edouard Fullum-Huot (49.89). Fullum-Huot had the fastest split of the field.

Day 5 Para Winners: