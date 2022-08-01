50/100 National Champ Matt King Has Been Swimming Singles All Summer

What Does Josh Matheny’s Long Course Breakthrough Mean for US Breaststroking? 19-year old Josh Matheny became one of just three Americans who have ever broken 1 minute in the 100 breaststroke as a teenager at last week’s US Nationals.

Jake Magahey on Matt Sates: “The most ridiculous swimmer I’ve ever swam against” In Sates’ short time in Athens, Magahey says the South African did things in practice he couldn’t believe (and that also got his rear in gear)

Kaitlyn Dobler on Experimenting with Training, Keeping Momentum Rolling Dobler won the 100 Breast in 1:06.8, the 3rd-fastest time of her career, coming in behind a 1:06.19 from April’s US Trials and a 1:06.29 from Olympic Trials