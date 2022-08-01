Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

50/100 National Champ Matt King Has Been Swimming Singles All Summer

Comments: 4

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

  • World Record – 20.91, Cesar Cielo Filho (2009)
  • American Record – 21.04, Caeleb Dressel (2019/2021)
  • U.S. Open Record – 21.04, Caeleb Dressel (2021)
  • LC Nationals Record – 21.04, Caeleb Dressel (2021)
  • World Junior Record – 21.75, Michael Andrew (2017)

Top 3:

  1. Matt King (Cavalier/UVA) – 21.83
  2. Justin Ress (Mission Viejo) – 22.01
  3. Jack Alexy (Un-Cal) – 22.18

Matt King already had a share of a national title after tying for the 100 free earlier this week, but tonight he captured the crown solo after winning the 50 free by nearly two-tenths of a second. The rising UVA junior got under 22 for the first time this morning with a 21.95, and improved his best time again tonight with a 21.83.

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Taa
2 minutes ago

Sprinters doing sprinter things

0
0
Reply
mcswammerstein
13 minutes ago

doubles are so excessive especially for sprint events. Something hard wired into our mentality in this sport yet no logic behind it

0
0
Reply
2Fat4Speed
30 minutes ago

I really believe singles are enough. A focused single practice is plenty for most.

14
0
Reply
MTK
Reply to  2Fat4Speed
5 minutes ago

Somewhere along the way I think we got lost thinking that aerobic fitness is the be-all-end-all for swimming faster.

Maybe doubles for distance swimmers, but otherwise I just don’t see how loading up more mileage is the best option. Especially for the sprinters, getting stronger is half the struggle really, and it’s hard to find the time and energy to add real strength and muscle mass to the frame of someone who’s training schedule is inevitably going to keep them frail and thin.

1
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!