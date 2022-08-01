50/100 National Champ Matt King Has Been Swimming Singles All Summer

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS
- Tuesday, July 26 – Saturday, July 30, 2022
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
- Meet website
- Meet information
- Psych Sheet
- OMEGA Live Results
- Day 5 Prelims Recap
Reported by Robert Gibbs.
MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record – 20.91, Cesar Cielo Filho (2009)
- American Record – 21.04, Caeleb Dressel (2019/2021)
- U.S. Open Record – 21.04, Caeleb Dressel (2021)
- LC Nationals Record – 21.04, Caeleb Dressel (2021)
- World Junior Record – 21.75, Michael Andrew (2017)
Top 3:
- Matt King (Cavalier/UVA) – 21.83
- Justin Ress (Mission Viejo) – 22.01
- Jack Alexy (Un-Cal) – 22.18
Matt King already had a share of a national title after tying for the 100 free earlier this week, but tonight he captured the crown solo after winning the 50 free by nearly two-tenths of a second. The rising UVA junior got under 22 for the first time this morning with a 21.95, and improved his best time again tonight with a 21.83.
Sprinters doing sprinter things
doubles are so excessive especially for sprint events. Something hard wired into our mentality in this sport yet no logic behind it
I really believe singles are enough. A focused single practice is plenty for most.
Somewhere along the way I think we got lost thinking that aerobic fitness is the be-all-end-all for swimming faster.
Maybe doubles for distance swimmers, but otherwise I just don’t see how loading up more mileage is the best option. Especially for the sprinters, getting stronger is half the struggle really, and it’s hard to find the time and energy to add real strength and muscle mass to the frame of someone who’s training schedule is inevitably going to keep them frail and thin.