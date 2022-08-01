MHSAA A-Finalist Annika Geyer Stays In-State, Commits to Northern Michigan

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Annika Geyer, a Michigan High School State Championship finalist, has announced her decision to remain in-state, sending her verbal to Northern Michigan University (NMU). Geyer, who will graduate in 2023, will make the trip north to Marquette from her hometown of Brighton, Michigan. NMU, located on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, is a Division II program.

I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to Northern Michigan University, where I will further my academic and athletic careers! Huge thank you to my friends, family, coaches, and teammates for supporting me throughout my swimming career, and to the NMU coaching staff for giving me this opportunity! Go Wildcats!

Geyer currently attends Brighton High School, where she will be a senior in the fall. In addition to high school swimming, she trains and competes with Brighton Aquatics year-round. She is a freestyle and butterfly specialist, holding Futures qualifying times in the 500 free and 200 fly.

200 free- 1:56.62

500 free- 4:58.52

100 fly- 57.68

200 fly- 2:03.01

Geyer competed at the 2021 Michigan High School (MHSAA) Division I State Championships (largest schools). There, she swam the 500 free and 100 fly, qualifying for the A-final in each. In the 500, she qualified third in prelims with a 5:00.57, about two seconds off her personal best from the previous weekend. Then in finals, she posted a 5:03.62, ultimately finishing 4th.

Geyer set a new personal best in prelims of the 100 fly, racing to a 57.68 and dropping about a second and a half. Later, in finals, she posted a 57.94 and finished in 4th place.

In March, Geyer competed in the MI MLA 2022 Michigan Ultra Championship Meet. She swam the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 500 free, 100 fly, and 200 fly. Her highest finish was in the 200 fly, where she finished 5th in both prelims and finals. She set a new personal best of 2:03.90 in prelims, lowering it again in finals to 2:03.01. Geyer also set new personal records in the 100 and 200 freestyles, posting times of 54.08 and 1:56.62, respectively.

Northern Michigan University competes in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, known as the GLIAC. At the 2022 GLIAC Championships, the Wildcat Women finished first out of the five teams. They went on to finish 18th at the Division II NCAA Championships.

With a whole year of high school still ahead of her, Geyer already has the potential to be a GLIAC Champion. At the 2022 Championships, her best 500 time would have put her in second place behind Jordan Fox, a Junior from Wayne State. In the 200 fly, Geyer would have won the event ahead of two NMU teammates who will graduate before she arrives.

Geyer also has NCAA scoring potential. Her best times would have put her in 14th in the 500 free and 8th in the 200 fly at the 2022 Championships.

