2022 U.S. National Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS
- Tuesday, July 26 – Saturday, July 30, 2022
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
- Day 4 Prelims Live Recap
Friday Finals Heat Sheets
US Summer Nationals keeps moving right along, and swims fans are in store for more exciting racing tonight. Check out the full finals preview here, but we’ll hit a few of the high points below.
There’s no Katie Ledecky in the women’s 400 free (she went 2:15.20 in a 200 fly time trial today), but it should still be a fun race, as top-seeded Erin Gemmell will swim against a mix of teenagers, college stars, and international swimmers. The men’s 400 free will have a distinctly NCAA flavor to it, and Olympian/Wolverine-turned-Gator Jake Mitchell will swim alongside Olympian/Gator duo Kieran Smith and Bobby Finke, alongside a Who’s-Who’s of other college distance stars.
Kaitlyn Dobler and Josh Matheny have lane 4 in the women’s and men’s 100 breast, respectively, after each put up some big swims this morning, 200 back champion Isabelle Stadden had the fastest time in the morning in the 100, and she’ll square off a field that include Rhyan White, an Olympian in this event. In the men’s 100 back, the top seed from this morning went to Worlds 50 back champion Justin Ress.
WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – Finals
- World Record – 3:56.40, Ariarne Titmus (2022)
- American Record – 3:56.46, Katie Ledecky (2016)
- U.S. Open Record – 3:57.94, Katie Ledecky (2018)
- LC Nationals Record – 3:58.44, Katie Ledecky (2017)
- World Junior Record – 3:58.37, Katie Ledecky (2014)
Top 3:
- Erin Gemmell (Nation’s Capital) – 4:06.17
- Cavan Gormsen (Long Island) – 4:08.38
- Kensey McMahon (Alabama) – 4:08.57
MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – Finals
- World Record – 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (2009)
- American Record – 3:42.78, Larsen Jensen (2008)
- U.S. Open Record – 3:43.53, Larsen Jensen (2008)
- LC Nationals Record – 3:43.53, Larsen Jensen (2008)
- World Junior Record – 3:44.60, Mack Horton (2014)
WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – Finals
- World Record – 1:04.13, Lilly King (2017)
- American Record – 1:04.13, Lilly King (2017)
- U.S. Open Record – 1:04.45, Jessica Hardy (2009)
- LC Nationals Record – 1:04.72, Lilly King (2021)
- World Junior Record – 1:04.35, Rute Meilutyte (2013)
MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – Finals
- World Record – 56.88, Adam Peaty (2019)
- American Record – 58.14, Michael Andrew (2021)
- U.S. Open Record – 58.14, Michael Andrew (2021)
- LC Nationals Record – 58.14, Michael Andrew (2021)
- World Junior Record – 59.01, Nicolo Martinenghi (2017)
WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – Finals
- World Record – 57.45, Kaylee McKeown (2021)
- American Record – 57.57, Regan Smith (2019)
- U.S. Open Record – 57.76, Regan Smith (2022)
- LC Nationals Record – 57.92, Regan Smith (2021)
- World Junior Record – 57.57, Regan Smith (2019)
MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – Finals
- World Record – 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (2022)
- American Record – 51.85, Ryan Murphy (2016)
- U.S. Open Record – 51.94, Aaron Peirsol (2009)
- LC Nationals Record – 51.94, Aaron Peirsol (2009)
- World Junior Record – 52.53, Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)
Can anyone else here a very muted Rowdy on the USA swimming livestream? It is so strange
I hear him.
Gemmell 40617 best time
why am i hearing rowdy on the usaswimming stream, very faintly in the background lmao
Sierra Schmidt is a menace
Michael Andrew, the American record holder, in lane 1 of the B final.
What’s wrong with this picture?
11.5
The number of times Rowdy will discuss Katie Ledecky during this Women’s 400m Free A-Final.
Do you choose Over or Under?
Probably over but since I’m watching it on the usaswimming live stream I don’t have to listen to him, or see commercials and I get to see the B finals too.
A little surprised Olivia Smoliga, Abbey Weitzel and Lydia Jacoby aren’t here? Any idea what Ledecky went in her time trials
2:15.20
Surprised it wasn’t way faster.
MA 57.9 confirmed
Just as likely as my Minnesota man