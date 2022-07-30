Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 U.S. National Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

Comments: 13

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

Friday Finals Heat Sheets

US Summer Nationals keeps moving right along, and swims fans are in store for more exciting racing tonight. Check out the full finals preview here, but we’ll hit a few of the high points below.

There’s no Katie Ledecky in the women’s 400 free (she went 2:15.20 in a 200 fly time trial today), but it should still be a fun race, as top-seeded Erin Gemmell will swim against a mix of teenagers, college stars, and international swimmers. The men’s 400 free will have a distinctly NCAA flavor to it, and Olympian/Wolverine-turned-Gator Jake Mitchell will swim alongside Olympian/Gator duo Kieran Smith and Bobby Finke, alongside a Who’s-Who’s of other college distance stars.

Kaitlyn Dobler and Josh Matheny have lane 4 in the women’s and men’s 100 breast, respectively, after each put up some big swims this morning, 200 back champion Isabelle Stadden had the fastest time in the morning in the 100, and she’ll square off a field that include Rhyan White, an Olympian in this event. In the men’s 100 back, the top seed from this morning went to Worlds 50 back champion Justin Ress.

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – Finals

  • World Record – 3:56.40, Ariarne Titmus (2022)
  • American Record – 3:56.46, Katie Ledecky (2016)
  • U.S. Open Record – 3:57.94, Katie Ledecky (2018)
  • LC Nationals Record – 3:58.44, Katie Ledecky (2017)
  • World Junior Record – 3:58.37, Katie Ledecky (2014)

Top 3:

  1. Erin Gemmell (Nation’s Capital) – 4:06.17
  2. Cavan Gormsen (Long Island) – 4:08.38
  3. Kensey McMahon (Alabama) – 4:08.57

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – Finals

  • World Record – 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (2009)
  • American Record – 3:42.78, Larsen Jensen (2008)
  • U.S. Open Record – 3:43.53, Larsen Jensen (2008)
  • LC Nationals Record – 3:43.53, Larsen Jensen (2008)
  • World Junior Record – 3:44.60, Mack Horton (2014)

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – Finals

  • World Record – 1:04.13, Lilly King (2017)
  • American Record – 1:04.13, Lilly King (2017)
  • U.S. Open Record – 1:04.45, Jessica Hardy (2009)
  • LC Nationals Record – 1:04.72, Lilly King (2021)
  • World Junior Record – 1:04.35, Rute Meilutyte (2013)

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – Finals

  • World Record – 56.88, Adam Peaty (2019)
  • American Record – 58.14, Michael Andrew (2021)
  • U.S. Open Record – 58.14, Michael Andrew (2021)
  • LC Nationals Record – 58.14, Michael Andrew (2021)
  • World Junior Record – 59.01, Nicolo Martinenghi (2017)

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – Finals

  • World Record – 57.45, Kaylee McKeown (2021)
  • American Record – 57.57, Regan Smith (2019)
  • U.S. Open Record – 57.76, Regan Smith (2022)
  • LC Nationals Record – 57.92, Regan Smith (2021)
  • World Junior Record – 57.57, Regan Smith (2019)

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – Finals

  • World Record – 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (2022)
  • American Record – 51.85, Ryan Murphy (2016)
  • U.S. Open Record – 51.94, Aaron Peirsol (2009)
  • LC Nationals Record – 51.94, Aaron Peirsol (2009)
  • World Junior Record – 52.53, Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

13
Flyingstingray
1 minute ago

Can anyone else here a very muted Rowdy on the USA swimming livestream? It is so strange

Walter
Reply to  Flyingstingray
6 seconds ago

I hear him.

Comet
1 minute ago

Gemmell 40617 best time

cowzx
1 minute ago

why am i hearing rowdy on the usaswimming stream, very faintly in the background lmao

bobthebuilderrocks
8 minutes ago

Sierra Schmidt is a menace

Marklewis
8 minutes ago

Michael Andrew, the American record holder, in lane 1 of the B final.

What’s wrong with this picture?

Snowpipers of Alaska
11 minutes ago

11.5
The number of times Rowdy will discuss Katie Ledecky during this Women’s 400m Free A-Final.
Do you choose Over or Under?

Kevin
Reply to  Snowpipers of Alaska
5 minutes ago

Probably over but since I’m watching it on the usaswimming live stream I don’t have to listen to him, or see commercials and I get to see the B finals too.

Go Hoos!
13 minutes ago

A little surprised Olivia Smoliga, Abbey Weitzel and Lydia Jacoby aren’t here? Any idea what Ledecky went in her time trials

Robert Gibbs
Author
Reply to  Go Hoos!
11 minutes ago

2:15.20

Hswimmer
Reply to  Robert Gibbs
9 minutes ago

Surprised it wasn’t way faster.

Octavio Gupta
41 minutes ago

MA 57.9 confirmed

@maximum_mchuge
Reply to  Octavio Gupta
18 minutes ago

Just as likely as my Minnesota man

