2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

Comments: 20

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

  • Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022
  • Birmingham, England
  • Sandwell Aquatic Center
  • Start Times
    • Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET
    • Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET
  • LCM (50m)
  • Meet Central
  • Event Schedule
  • Entry List (PDF)
  • Live Results

The opening night of finals from the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham promises to be an exciting session, headlined by three reigning world champions competing in the final of events they won in Budapest, plus Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus racing the women’s 200 freestyle.

2022 world champs Elijah Winnington (men’s 400 free), Summer McIntosh (women’s 400 IM) and Zac Stubblety-Cook (men’s 200 breast) are the big favorites for gold in their respective events, as is Titmus, who didn’t race at Worlds.

None of those four swimmers are the defending champions in their respective events, with Titmus having won silver four years ago in the women’s 200 free, while Stubblety-Cook was 10th in the men’s 200 breast in 2018 and Winnington only raced the prelims of the 800 free relay. McIntosh, who would’ve been 11 during those 2018 Games, is making her Commonwealth debut.

We’ll also see four sets of semi-finals, including the women’s 50 breast where South African Lara Van Niekerk set a new Games Record of 29.82 in the prelims.

The evening will conclude with the mixed 4×100 free relay, which is making its Commonwealth debut this year. The reigning world champions from Australia established the Games Record this morning in 3:22.14, qualifying nearly six seconds clear of the next-fastest nation.

Men’s 400 Freestyle – Final

  • Commonwealth Record: 3:40.08, Ian Thorpe (AUS), 2002 Commonwealth Games
  • Commonwealth Games Record: 3:40.08, Ian Thorpe (AUS), 2002
  • 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Mack Horton (AUS), 3:43.76

Women’s 400 IM – Final

  • Commonwealth Record: 4:29.12, Summer McIntosh (CAN), 2022 Trials Selection Prep Invite
  • Commonwealth Games Record: 4:31.76, Hannah Miley (SCO), 2014
  • 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Aimee Willmott (ENG), 4:34.90

Women’s 200 Freestyle – Final

  • Commonwealth Record: 1:53.09, Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 2021 Australian Olympic Trials
  • Commonwealth Games Record: 1:54.81, Taylor Ruck (CAN), 2018
  • 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Taylor Ruck (CAN), 1:54.81

Men’s 100 Backstroke S9 – Final

  • Commonwealth Games Record: 1:04.73, Brendan Hall (AUS)
  • 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Brendan Hall (AUS), 1:04.73

Women’s 100 Freestyle S9 – Final

  • Commonwealth Games Record – S9: 1:02.36, Natalie Du Toit (RSA), 2010
  • Commonwealth Games Record – S10: 1:03.96, Lakeisha Patterson (AUS), 2018
  • 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Lakeisha Patterson (AUS), 1:03.02

Men’s 50 Butterfly – Semi-finals

  • Commonwealth Record: 22.73, Matt Targett (AUS), 2009 World Championships
  • Commonwealth Games Record: 22.93, Ben Proud (ENG), 2014
  • 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Chad Le Clos (RSA), 23.37

Women’s 50 Breaststroke – Semi-finals

Men’s 100 Backstroke – Semi-finals

  • Commonwealth Record: 52.11, Mitch Larkin (AUS), 2015 FINA World Cup – Dubai
  • Commonwealth Games Record: 53.12, Chris Walker-Hebborn (ENG), 2014
  • 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Mitch Larkin (AUS), 53.18

Women’s 100 Butterfly – Semi-finals

  • Commonwealth Record: 55.59, Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 2021 Olympic Games
  • Commonwealth Games Record: 56.78, Emma McKeon (AUS), 2018
  • 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Emma McKeon (AUS), 56.78

Men’s 200 Breaststroke – Final

Mixed 4×100 Freestyle Relay – Final

  • Commonwealth Record: 3:19.38, Australia, 2022 World Championships
  • Commonwealth Games Record: 3:22.14, Australia, 2022
  • Relay Lineups

20
Daeleb Creseel
6 minutes ago

Why isn’t Scott swimming the free relay today?

0
0
Reply
Calvin
Reply to  Daeleb Creseel
4 minutes ago

Prob to not waste energy since they do not stand a chance.

2
0
Reply
Steve Nolan
14 minutes ago

OI I GOT MUH BLOODY KNICKERS IN A TWIST GETTIN READY FOR AWL THE HONKIN GOOD SWIMS WE’RE ABOUT TO WITNESS

6
-3
Reply
Negative Nora (they/them)
17 minutes ago

Don’t want to jinx anything, but Ariarne looked real easy this morning. Her speed in the 100 has improved significantly this year and obviously her 400 has improved as well. The 200 is the perfect medium and she was disappointed with her Trials swim. She has been focusing on her speed heading into this meet, and that makes sense given the COVID setback and targeting a fresh 200m at the start of a major international meet – the 400m always comes first in other competitions internationally. If there’s ever a time to get the world record, it’s now. This is a rare occurrence of getting the 200 before the 400 at a major international meet.

5
-1
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  Negative Nora (they/them)
10 minutes ago

She was probably already in 53 form last year but didn’t swim a 100.

0
-1
Reply
Negative Nora (they/them)
Reply to  Troyy
8 minutes ago

Agreed. Exciting – both 100 improvement and 400 improvement (especially front end of her 400) promotes great 200 potential.

Last edited 6 minutes ago by Negative Nora (they/them)
1
-1
Reply
Oceanian
19 minutes ago

And I see the relay teams have been posted:

AUS Yang Chalmers MOC McKeon
ENG Burras Dean Hopkin Anderson
CAN Acevedo Edwards Smith Macneill

2
-3
Reply
flicker
22 minutes ago

I’ve got a good feeling about titmus getting this world record

1
-3
Reply
Oceanian
23 minutes ago

Despite being really tired when I went to bed, I just tossed and turned for four hours… 🙁

Nature’s way of telling me I shouldn’t miss this first finals session, I guess..

4
-2
Reply
Negative Nora (they/them)
24 minutes ago

The Singaporean relay will feature all three Quah siblings. Unheard of seeing three siblings on the same international relay.
Jonathan Eu Jin TANZheng Wen QUAHTing Wen QUAHJing Wen QUAH

7
-1
Reply
Sub13
Reply to  Negative Nora (they/them)
9 minutes ago

I don’t even recall 3 siblings being on the same team concurrently

0
0
Reply
Steve Nolan
Reply to  Negative Nora (they/them)
7 minutes ago

i’m pretty sure most of the aussies are at least cousins.

2
0
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  Steve Nolan
2 minutes ago

That’s just the Tasmanians.

0
-1
Reply
Negative Nora (they/them)
27 minutes ago

🚨 Relay Line-Ups 🚨
Yang – Chalmers – MOC – McKeon for AUS
Burras – Dean – Hopkin – Anderson for ENG
Acevedo – Liendo – Smith – MacNeil for CAN

Last edited 26 minutes ago by Negative Nora (they/them)
5
0
Reply
john26
Reply to  Negative Nora (they/them)
25 minutes ago

What split does Chalmers need to go to start the 100 free WR hype?

0
0
Reply
Negative Nora (they/them)
Reply to  john26
22 minutes ago

IMO, somewhere around 46.3. He is typically in the 46.4-46.6 range when he is in 47.0 shape. But 50 Fly this morning looked very forced, but then again he didn’t do great in the 100 Fly at Worlds (52.7) but still split multiple 46s on relays.

2
0
Reply
Sub13
Reply to  john26
15 minutes ago

Depends how fast Yang is. Combined they need at 1:34.1 absolute max and even that would require a 51 split from McKeon and a 52 flat from MOC.

EDIT: Oh I misread it haha. You meant for the individual. Yeah I think a 46.3 or better would start people wondering.

Last edited 14 minutes ago by Sub13
0
0
Reply
Sub13
Reply to  Negative Nora (they/them)
17 minutes ago

I thought Southam would be on golden form and give us a WR chance but I don’t think it’s possible with a likely 48.5 from Yang. We would need at least a 46.6, 52.1 and 51.7. I don’t see it unless all four are on top form and Emma is currently still an unknown.

0
0
Reply

