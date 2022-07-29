2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Birmingham, England

Sandwell Aquatic Center

Start Times Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Event Schedule

Entry List (PDF)

Live Results

The opening night of finals from the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham promises to be an exciting session, headlined by three reigning world champions competing in the final of events they won in Budapest, plus Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus racing the women’s 200 freestyle.

2022 world champs Elijah Winnington (men’s 400 free), Summer McIntosh (women’s 400 IM) and Zac Stubblety-Cook (men’s 200 breast) are the big favorites for gold in their respective events, as is Titmus, who didn’t race at Worlds.

None of those four swimmers are the defending champions in their respective events, with Titmus having won silver four years ago in the women’s 200 free, while Stubblety-Cook was 10th in the men’s 200 breast in 2018 and Winnington only raced the prelims of the 800 free relay. McIntosh, who would’ve been 11 during those 2018 Games, is making her Commonwealth debut.

We’ll also see four sets of semi-finals, including the women’s 50 breast where South African Lara Van Niekerk set a new Games Record of 29.82 in the prelims.

The evening will conclude with the mixed 4×100 free relay, which is making its Commonwealth debut this year. The reigning world champions from Australia established the Games Record this morning in 3:22.14, qualifying nearly six seconds clear of the next-fastest nation.

Men’s 400 Freestyle – Final

Commonwealth Record: 3:40.08, Ian Thorpe (AUS), 2002 Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games Record: 3:40.08, Ian Thorpe (AUS), 2002

2018 Commonwealth Champion: Mack Horton (AUS), 3:43.76

Women’s 400 IM – Final

Commonwealth Record: 4:29.12, Summer McIntosh (CAN), 2022 Trials Selection Prep Invite

(CAN), 2022 Trials Selection Prep Invite Commonwealth Games Record: 4:31.76, Hannah Miley (SCO), 2014

2018 Commonwealth Champion: Aimee Willmott (ENG), 4:34.90

Women’s 200 Freestyle – Final

Commonwealth Record: 1:53.09, Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 2021 Australian Olympic Trials

(AUS), 2021 Australian Olympic Trials Commonwealth Games Record: 1:54.81, Taylor Ruck (CAN), 2018

2018 Commonwealth Champion: Taylor Ruck (CAN), 1:54.81

Men’s 100 Backstroke S9 – Final

Commonwealth Games Record: 1:04.73, Brendan Hall (AUS)

2018 Commonwealth Champion: Brendan Hall (AUS), 1:04.73

Women’s 100 Freestyle S9 – Final

Commonwealth Games Record – S9: 1:02.36, Natalie Du Toit (RSA), 2010

Commonwealth Games Record – S10: 1:03.96, Lakeisha Patterson (AUS), 2018

2018 Commonwealth Champion: Lakeisha Patterson (AUS), 1:03.02

Men’s 50 Butterfly – Semi-finals

Commonwealth Record: 22.73, Matt Targett (AUS), 2009 World Championships

Commonwealth Games Record: 22.93, Ben Proud (ENG), 2014

(ENG), 2014 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Chad Le Clos (RSA), 23.37

Women’s 50 Breaststroke – Semi-finals

Men’s 100 Backstroke – Semi-finals

Commonwealth Record: 52.11, Mitch Larkin (AUS), 2015 FINA World Cup – Dubai

(AUS), 2015 FINA World Cup – Dubai Commonwealth Games Record: 53.12, Chris Walker-Hebborn (ENG), 2014

2018 Commonwealth Champion: Mitch Larkin (AUS), 53.18

Women’s 100 Butterfly – Semi-finals

Commonwealth Record: 55.59, Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 2021 Olympic Games

(CAN), 2021 Olympic Games Commonwealth Games Record: 56.78, Emma McKeon (AUS), 2018

(AUS), 2018 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Emma McKeon (AUS), 56.78

Men’s 200 Breaststroke – Final

Commonwealth Record: 2:05.98, Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS), 2022 Australian Championships

(AUS), 2022 Australian Championships Commonwealth Games Record: 2:07.30, Ross Murdoch (SCO), 2014

(SCO), 2014 2018 Commonwealth Champion: James Wilby (ENG), 2:08.05

Mixed 4×100 Freestyle Relay – Final