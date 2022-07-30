WATCH: (Almost) All the American Records from 2022 Worlds

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Five American records went down at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary — two by Torri Huske, two by Bobby Finke, and one by Nic Fink. Videos of four of those races are available below:

Day 2

Women’s 100 Butterfly – Final

After collecting her first long course World Champs title in the 4×100 freestyle, Torri Huske has pulled off her first individual win by swimming an American record in the 100 butterfly. Huske threw down 55.64 to take out her own mark of 55.66, which she set in 2021 at Olympic Trials. Huske also broke the American record in the semifinals of the 50 fly, but video of that race hasn’t been made available yet.

Day 4

Men’s 800 Freestyle – Final

In the same fashion that he won double Olympic gold last summer in the men’s 800 and 1500 free, American Bobby Finke used a scorching-fast closing 50 to claim gold in the men’s 800 freestyle at the 2022 World Championships. Finke sat back in fourth for the majority of the race, including at the final turn, but turned on the jets coming home with a blistering split of 25.93 to overtake the European trio of Florian Wellbrock, Mykhailo Romanchuk and Gregorio Paltrinieri to win his first career world title in 7:39.36.

Men’s 50 Breaststroke – Final

Nic Fink became the first American to win the World Championship title in the men’s 50 breaststroke, out-touching Italian Nicolo Martinenghi for the victory in a time of 26.45. The 29-year-old lowered the American Record of 26.52 set by Michael Andrew two months ago and moved up to #5 on the all-time performers’ list.

Day 8

Men’s 1500 Freestyle – Final

Bobby Finke didn’t overtake Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri here but he still had a strong swim, beating Connor Jaeger’s American record in the event of 14:39.48 from the 2016 Olympic Games. Finke beat his own personal best of 14:39.65 from when he won Olympic gold in Tokyo.