2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES
- Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022
- Birmingham, England
- Sandwell Aquatic Center
- Start Times
- Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET
- Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET
- LCM (50m)
An absolutely loaded session is coming your way from the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, as Day 4 finals features some of the world’s best vying for glory, title defenses, and redemption.
Kicking things off will be the final of the men’s 100 freestyle, where Kyle Chalmers comes in after making a statement in last night’s semi, breaking the Games Record in a blistering time of 47.36.
Not only does that time elevate Chalmers into #2 in the world rankings this season, trailing only world champion David Popovici, it’s also the third-fastest swim of his career. The only two times he’s been faster? The final of the World Championships in 2019, and the final of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, both 47.08.
Look for Chalmers to challenge Popovici’s world-leading mark of 47.13, his personal best time, and maybe even the Commonwealth and Australian Record of 47.04, set by Cameron McEvoy in 2016. However, it should be noted that it didn’t look like he held much back in the semis, so we’ll how much more he has in the tank tonight.
We’ll also see a pair of finals in the women’s 200 back and 200 IM, where Australia’s Kaylee McKeown approximately 55 minutes between races.
McKeown will go head-to-head with Canadian Kylie Masse in the 200 back, having already got the better of her in the 100-meter event, and then will race the 200 IM from out in Lane 1, with another Canadian, Summer McIntosh, occupying the middle lane.
South Africa’s Pieter Coetze will aim to go two-for-two in the men’s backstroke events as he comes in as the top seed in the 50-meter final, while Australian Emma McKeon aims to get one back on Maggie MacNeil in the women’s 50 fly after falling just shy of the Canadian on Saturday in the 100.
Adam Peaty will also be back in the water in the men’s 50 breast semis after shockingly missing the podium in the 100 breast.
The night will conclude with the men’s 4×200 free relay, an event Australia has won 12 of the 13 times it’s been contested.
Relay Line-Ups – Men 4×200 Freestyle Relay
🇦🇺 Winnington – Southam – Incerti – Horton
🏴 Guy – Whittle – Litchfield – Dean
🏴 Milne – Jones – Szaranek – Scott
🏴 Jarvis – Richards – Jones – Bird
🇨🇦 Gaziev – Knox – Bagshaw – Acevedo
🇿🇦 Sates – Le Clos – Ross – Coetze