2022 U.S. Junior Nationals: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

MONDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

The first session of the 2022 Junior National Championships is underway this morning, featuring prelims of the 200 fly and 100 breast. Today also includes timed finals of the women’s 800 free and men’s 1500 free. The slow heats of the distance events start at 2:05 Pacific Time, while the fastest two heats will be swum with finals.

Carmel Swim Club’s Alex Shackell enters the meet as the top seed in the women’s 200 fly. The 15-year-old has had an incredible season, already having gotten down to 2:10.21 in the 200 fly. She enters just over a second off the meet record of 2:09.02, which has stood since 2017.

Shackell’s older brother, Aaron Shackell, is the #2 seed in the men’s 200 fly, coming in just behind 15-year-old Cavalier Aquatics swimmer Thomas Heilman. Heilman leads the field with his personal best of 1:58.01, just 0.04 second ahead of Shackell’s 1:58.05.

University of Denver Hilltoppers 18-year-old Emma Weber is another swimmer who might take a stab at the meet record. Weber leads the field in the women’s 100 breast, coming in at a blistering 1:07.62. Weber’s seed time comes in half a second faster than Zoe Bartel‘s meet record of 1:08.11.

Coronado Swim Association’s Nick Mahabir comes in as the top seed in the men’s 100 breast, entering at 1:01.71. The 16-year-old is the only swimmer in the field who has been under 1:02 in the event.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 2:05.20, Summer McIntosh (2022)

Meet Record: 2:09.02, Olivia Carter (2017)

13-14 NAG: 2:07.01, Mary Meagher (1979)

15-16 NAG: 2:05.96, Mary Meagher (1981)

17-18 NAG: 2:06.39, Regan Smith (2020)

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 1:53.79, Kristof Milak (2017)

Meet Record: 1:56.54, Andrew Seliskar (2013)

13-14 NAG: 1:59.02, Michael Phelps (2000)

15-16 NAG: 1:54.58, Michael Phelps (2001)

17-18 NAG: 1:53.84, Luca Urlando (2019)

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 1:04.35, Ruta Meilutyte (2013)

Meet Record: 1:08.11, Zoe Bartel (2016)

13-14 NAG: 1:08.09, Amanda Beard (1996)

15-16 NAG: 1:07.05, Megan Jendrick (Quann) (2000)

17-18 NAG: 1:04.95, Lydia Jacoby (2021)

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS