2022 World Champion Summer McIntosh Drops 200 Fly from Commonwealth Lineup

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Birmingham, England

Sandwell Aquatic Center

Start Times Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Event Schedule

Entry List

After initially being on the entry list for the women’s 200 butterfly, 15 year old Summer McIntosh of Canada has withdrawn from the event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games set to begin on Friday in Birmingham, England.

Swimming Canada has confirmed the withdrawal and National Coach John Atkinson spoke of the withdrawal saying, “With the world championships and Commonwealth Games running back-to-back this year, it’s a very intense workload for our swimmers, especially one as young as Summer. The schedule at these Games is compressed into six days, Summer is adding the 200-m individual medley to her program for development purposes, and she will be an important contributor on relays as well,” Atkinson said. “She’s made the decision to withdraw from the 200-m butterfly with our full support. This will allow her to focus on the other events on her program here, and we will continue to support her on her path to Paris 2024.”

With the scratch of McIntosh, Canada will still be represented by teenager Ella Jansen who is entered with a time of 2:10.00 as well as Mabel Zavaros who is entered with a 2:11.68.

McIntosh is the second big name to drop an event they were expected to contend in this week. Earlier this week, Australia’s Kaylee McKeown dropped the women’s 400 IM, an event which now leaves McIntosh as the swimmer to beat.

McIntosh’s New Schedule

SESSION EVENT(S) Day 1 Prelims Women’s 400 IM heats Day 1 Finals Women’s 400 IM final Day 2 Prelims off Day 2 Finals Women’s 4×100 free relay final Day 3 Prelims off Day 3 Finals Women’s 4×200 free relay final Day 4 Prelims Women’s 200 IM heats Day 4 Finals Women’s 200 IM final Day 5 Prelims Off Day 5 Finals Off Day 6 Prelims Women’s 400 free heats Day 6 Finals Women’s 400 free final

The biggest difference here is that McIntosh will now have the fifth day completely off. Notably, she was silver in the 400 free at the 2022 World Championships which she now will have an off day to allow rest and preparation for.

The scratch of McIntosh in the 200 fly leaves the event a little more wide open as to who is the favorite to win. McIntosh was originally the favorite winning the event after winning the event at 2022 Worlds in a 2:05.20, setting a World Junior Record in the process.