Medal Contending McKeown Drops 400 IM For 2022 Commonwealth Games

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Birmingham, England

Sandwell Aquatic Center

Start Times Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Event Schedule

Entry List

Despite appearing on the entry lists in the event at these 2022 Commonwealth Games, Australia’s Kaylee McKeown has reportedly withdrawn from the women’s 400m IM in Birmingham.

Per Australian media, McKeown will remain entered in the 200m IM, as well as the 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke races. However, this is the 2nd major international meet, along with the World Championships, where McKeown opted out of the grueling 400m IM, an event in which she owns the 2nd fastest time in the world this season.

That leaves world rankings leader Summer McIntosh just 15, as the girl to beat, with the Canadian owning the fastest time on the planet with a scorching 4:29.12 World Junior record from a domestic meet in March.

For Australia, the nation still has 400m IM competitors Jenna Forrester and Kiah Melverton set to compete.

McKeown is still toying with what her ultimate individual event lineup will be at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Now that the actual day-by-day schedule has been released by the organizing committee, we may be privy to what the Michael Bohl–trained star ultimately decides as we look to the 2023 World Championships.

Additional Aussie changeups for Birmingham include 17-year-old Flynn Southam replacing Isaac Cooper in the men’s 50m freestyle.

As we reported, Cooper was sent home due to mental well-being issues. Southam was already on the green and gold Commonwealth Games roster in the men’s 4x100m and 4x200m freestyle relays.