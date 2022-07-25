Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Medal Contending McKeown Drops 400 IM For 2022 Commonwealth Games

Comments: 10

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

  • Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022
  • Birmingham, England
  • Sandwell Aquatic Center
  • Start Times
    • Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET
    • Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET
  • LCM (50m)
  • Meet Central
  • Event Schedule
  • Entry List

Despite appearing on the entry lists in the event at these 2022 Commonwealth Games, Australia’s Kaylee McKeown has reportedly withdrawn from the women’s 400m IM in Birmingham.

Per Australian media, McKeown will remain entered in the 200m IM, as well as the 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke races. However, this is the 2nd major international meet, along with the World Championships, where McKeown opted out of the grueling 400m IM, an event in which she owns the 2nd fastest time in the world this season.

That leaves world rankings leader Summer McIntosh just 15, as the girl to beat, with the Canadian owning the fastest time on the planet with a scorching 4:29.12 World Junior record from a domestic meet in March.

For Australia, the nation still has 400m IM competitors Jenna Forrester and Kiah Melverton set to compete.

McKeown is still toying with what her ultimate individual event lineup will be at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Now that the actual day-by-day schedule has been released by the organizing committee, we may be privy to what the Michael Bohltrained star ultimately decides as we look to the 2023 World Championships.

Additional Aussie changeups for Birmingham include 17-year-old Flynn Southam replacing Isaac Cooper in the men’s 50m freestyle.

As we reported, Cooper was sent home due to mental well-being issues. Southam was already on the green and gold Commonwealth Games roster in the men’s 4x100m and 4x200m freestyle relays.

In This Story

10
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
10 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Caleb
35 minutes ago

weak tea

8
0
Reply
Troyy
1 hour ago

I guess this is the end of the 4IM for Kaylee.

6
-1
Reply
Robbos
1 hour ago

Be interesting to see in McKeown pursues the 100, 200 back & 200IM & 400IM.
Not many swimmers can win the 2 IMs & 100 & 200 of a stroke not named Phelps at one Olympics.
I’m thinking training for 400im dulls your speed.

4
-2
Reply
PhillyMark
Reply to  Robbos
1 hour ago

Katinka was very close in Rio

10
0
Reply
Robbos
Reply to  PhillyMark
59 minutes ago

So did Coventry in 2008.

2
0
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  Robbos
1 hour ago

She went 57 in 100 back at the same meet as 4:32 in the 400 IM in late 2020.

4
-1
Reply
dddddddd
Reply to  Robbos
24 seconds ago

back in the day laura manadou constantly did distance freestyle plus the 100 back

0
0
Reply
Negative Nora (they/them)
1 hour ago

Was looking forward to her throwing down in the 400 IM given this was the perfect time to test out her potential in the event – even more especially given todays news of a direct conflict with the 400 IM/100BK at the upcoming Olympic Games. She looked great all year through February when she swam the 200 back faster than what she went to win the Olympics, but has fallen off slightly since then. Her focus for this meet was the backstrokes, and this could be an indication that she wants to throw down some real fast times in the backstrokes.

8
-1
Reply
IM FAN
1 hour ago

This is like Dressel and the 200 free. It keeps getting teased but with each passing time it becomes more clear that for whatever they just aren’t going to do.

*obviously this analogy falls apart with McKweon having posted elite times in the 400IM before whereas Dressel hasn’t for the 200 free but nevertheless I don’t think McKweon is going to target the 400IM this Olympiad.

18
-3
Reply
Robbos
Reply to  IM FAN
1 hour ago

I think your * says it all, McKeown has a few swims that is very competitive in world in the 400IM.
Dressel 200 free fast times are only in the minds of some American swim fans, he’s never produced one.
Dressel is a fast starter & Chalmers is a fast finisher & you’d expect Chalmers to be a better 200 free swimmer than Dressel, sorry fact is, Chalmers is better & Chalmers as a 200 free has never threathen the best swimmers on this planet in the 200 free.

6
-3
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!