WATCH: Commonwealth Games Full Day 3 Finals

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

  • Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022
  • Birmingham, England
  • Sandwell Aquatic Center
  • Start Times
    • Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET
    • Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET
  • LCM (50m)
YanYan Li contributed to this report.

Did you miss day 3 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games? Maybe you want to relive the highlights, or your catching up on all the action. Maybe you’re checking your math to see who’s winning the SwimSwam fantasy draft, or you live in a country that doesn’t broadcast the Games live. Whatever the reason, we’ve got you covered. Here’s the full day 3 finals session. We’ve listed the timestamps for each race below the video. If you don’t want spoilers, don’t scroll past that. For our full live recap of the session, click here.

Race Timestamps

  • 6:50 – Men’s 50 Back Semifinals
  • 14:08 – Women’s 50 Fly Semifinals
  • 23:17 – Men’s 200 Fly Final
  • 31:15 – Women’s S8 100 Back Final
  • 40:07 – Men’s SB8 100 Breast Final
  • 1:09.45 – Women’s 50 Free Final
  • 1:14.11 – Men’s 100 Free Semifinals
  • 1:22.44 – Women’s 200 Breast Final
  • 1:47.50 – Women’s 100 Back Final
  • 1:53.48 – Men’s 100 Breast Final
  • 2:16.50 – Women’s 4×200 Free Relay

Day 3 Finals Results

MEN’S 50 BACK SEMIFINALS

Top 8:

  1. Pieter Coetze  (RSA) — 24.81
  2. Andrew Jeffcoat (NZL) — 24.82
  3. Ben Armbruster (AUS) — 25.21
  4. Bradley Woodward (AUS) — 25.25
  5. Scott Gibson (SCO)/Javier Acevedo (CAN) — 25.29
  6. N/A
  7. Joe Small (WAL) — 25.36
  8. Srihari Nataraj (IND) — 25.38

WOMEN’S 50 FLY SEMIFINALS

Top 8:

  1. Emma McKeon (AUS) — 26.02
  2. Erin Gallagher (RSA) — 26.17
  3. Maggie MacNeil (CAN) — 26.19
  4. Holly Barratt (AUS) — 26.28
  5. Alex Perkins (AUS) — 26.29
  6. Helena Gasson (NZL) — 26.36
  7. Harriet Jones (WAL) — 26.39
  8. Katerine Savard (CAN) — 26.42

MEN’S 200 FLY FINAL

Podium:

  1. Lewis Clareburt (NZL) — 1:55.60
  2. Chad Le Clos (RSA) — 1:55.89
  3. James Guy (ENG) — 1:56.77

WOMEN’S 100 BACK S8 FINAL

Podium:

  1. Alice Tai (ENG) — 1:13.64
  2. Tupou Neiufi (NZL) — 1:17.91
  3. Lily Rice (WAL) — 1:23.06

MEN’S 100 BREAST SB8 FINAL

Podium:

  1. Joshua Wilmer (NZL) — 1:14.12
  2. Timothy Hodge (AUS) — 1:14.19
  3. Blake Cochrane (AUS) — 1:18.97

WOMEN’S 50 FREE FINAL

Podium:

  1. Emma McKeon (AUS) — 23.99
  2. Meg Harris (AUS) — 24.32
  3. Shayna Jack (AUS) — 24.36

MEN’S 100 FREE SEMIFINALS

  • Commonwealth Games Record: 47.98 — Brent Hayden, Canada (2012)

Top 8:

  1. Kyle Chalmers (AUS) — 47.36
  2. Tom Dean (ENG) — 47.83
  3. William Yang (AUS) — 48.38
  4. Ruslan Gaziev (CAN) — 48.54
  5. Josh Liendo (CAN) — 48.54
  6. Duncan Scott (SCO) — 48.78
  7. Jacob Whittle (ENG) — 48.82
  8. Zac Incerti (AUS) — 48.91

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST FINAL

Podium:

  1. Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA) — 2:21.96
  2. Jenna Strauch (AUS) — 2:23.65
  3. Kaylene Corbett (RSA) — 2:23.67

WOMEN’S 100 BACK FINALS

  • Commonwealth Games Record: 58.63 — Kylie Masse, Canada (2018)

Podium:

  1. Kaylee McKeown (AUS) — 58.60
  2. Kylie Masse (CAN) — 58.73
  3. Medi Harris (WAL) — 59.62

MEN’S 100 BREAST FINALS

Podium:

  1. James Wilby (ENG) — 59.25
  2. Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS) — 59.52
  3. Sam Williamson (AUS) — 59.82

WOMEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY FINAL

  • World Record: 7:40.33 — China (2021)
  • Commonwealth Record: 7:41.29 — Australia (2021)
  • Commonwealth Games Record: 7:48.04 — Australia (2018)

Podium:

  1. Australia — 7:39.29 (WORLD RECORD)
  2. Canada — 7:51.98
  3. England — 7:57.11

