WATCH: Commonwealth Games Full Day 3 Finals

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Birmingham, England

Sandwell Aquatic Center

Start Times Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET

LCM (50m)

YanYan Li contributed to this report.

Did you miss day 3 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games? Maybe you want to relive the highlights, or your catching up on all the action. Maybe you’re checking your math to see who’s winning the SwimSwam fantasy draft, or you live in a country that doesn’t broadcast the Games live. Whatever the reason, we’ve got you covered. Here’s the full day 3 finals session. We’ve listed the timestamps for each race below the video. If you don’t want spoilers, don’t scroll past that. For our full live recap of the session, click here.

Race Timestamps

6:50 – Men’s 50 Back Semifinals

14:08 – Women’s 50 Fly Semifinals

23:17 – Men’s 200 Fly Final

31:15 – Women’s S8 100 Back Final

40:07 – Men’s SB8 100 Breast Final

1:09.45 – Women’s 50 Free Final

1:14.11 – Men’s 100 Free Semifinals

1:22.44 – Women’s 200 Breast Final

1:47.50 – Women’s 100 Back Final

1:53.48 – Men’s 100 Breast Final

2:16.50 – Women’s 4×200 Free Relay

Day 3 Finals Results

MEN’S 50 BACK SEMIFINALS

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 50 FLY SEMIFINALS

Top 8:

MEN’S 200 FLY FINAL

Podium:

WOMEN’S 100 BACK S8 FINAL

Podium:

MEN’S 100 BREAST SB8 FINAL

Podium:

WOMEN’S 50 FREE FINAL

Podium:

MEN’S 100 FREE SEMIFINALS

Commonwealth Games Record: 47.98 — Brent Hayden, Canada (2012)

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST FINAL

Podium:

WOMEN’S 100 BACK FINALS

Commonwealth Games Record: 58.63 — Kylie Masse, Canada (2018)

Podium:

MEN’S 100 BREAST FINALS

Podium:

WOMEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY FINAL

World Record: 7:40.33 — China (2021)

Commonwealth Record: 7:41.29 — Australia (2021)

Commonwealth Games Record: 7:48.04 — Australia (2018)

Podium: