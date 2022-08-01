2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES
- Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022
- Birmingham, England
- Sandwell Aquatic Center
- Start Times
- Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET
- Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET
- LCM (50m)
Full Results
Australia defended their 2018 Commonwealth Games title in the men’s 4×200 relay today by cracking their own Commonwealth Games record with a time of 7:04.96.
MEN’S 4X200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL
- Australia, 7:04.96
- England, 7:07.50
- Scotland, 7:09.33
- Wales, 7:10.64
- Canada, 7:12.68
- South Africa, 7:13.76
- Isle of Man, 7:43.70
- Gibraltar, 8:08.33
Their team of Elijah Winnington, Flynn Southam, Zac Incerti and Mack Horton touched the wall first in Birmingham with a 1.5 second lead over the field. The Australians were untouchable – they posted the fastest splits in the entire race on the first three legs. Winnington led off the relay in 1:46.36, handing it off to 16-year-old Southam and Incerti who split identical 1:46.08’s.
Horton brought them home in 1:46.44, the third-fastest split behind England’s Tom Dean (1:45.15) and Scotland’s Duncan Scott (1:44.48). Dean and Scott were the only swimmers to beat the Aussies on any split.
Australia set the previous Commonwealth Games record by winning this event in 2018 with a time of 7:05.97. The podium was identical that year with England and Scotland following the Aussies. Veterans Winnington and Horton are the only 2018 swimmers on this year’s relay. Horton anchored the relay during both the 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games and today he crushed his 2018 anchor split by about half a second.
Split Comparison: Australia 2022 vs 2018 Commonwealth Games
|Australia 2022
|Australia 2018
|200m
|1:46.36 (Winnington)
|1:46.62 (Graham)
|400m
|1:46.08 (Southam)
|1:46.47 (Chalmers)
|600m
|1:46.08 (Incerti)
|1:45.97 (Winnington)
|800m
|1:46.44 (Horton)
|1:46.93 (Horton)
|Final Time
|7:04.96
|7:05.97
Really can’t fault the Aussies – All solid, nobody spectacular but that’s often the key to relays. The Australian men have really stepped up for team and country in relays this week, great ambassadors for Australian swimming. They will need to step it up again to contend with the US and a reunited GBR team in 2023 imo, but I wouldn’t put it past them.
From a GBR perspective, surprisingly I found tonight quite encouraging. Nice to see Matt Richards getting back towards his best after changes in his coaching set up – The ingredients are once again bubbling away nicely for 2023.
So surprised that Scotland got bronze. Milne was 1:46 swimmer way back when, but has been 1:50+ for a long time. He came up with a 1:49.3 which is good for him. Evan Jones who I’ve never heard of and Szaranek both somehow swam 1:47’s which I would never have expected. And Scott with an awesome 1:44.4 anchor. Thought they’d be a long way behind by the time he got in thee pool.
Really thought Wales would get the bronze. Richards, Jarvis, Kieran Bird (swam 400 at the Olympics) and I thought they’d use Dan Jervis as well as he’s a good 400 swimmer, but for some reason they went for Dan Jones.
Evan Jones is a good junior – Primarily an IMer but he swam the fly leg for GBR at Euro Juniors when we won the 4×1 medley and made the 200fr final. Scottish lads all stepped it up massively, gutted for Wales though.