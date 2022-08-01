2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Australia defended their 2018 Commonwealth Games title in the men’s 4×200 relay today by cracking their own Commonwealth Games record with a time of 7:04.96.

MEN’S 4X200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL

Australia, 7:04.96 England, 7:07.50 Scotland, 7:09.33 Wales, 7:10.64 Canada, 7:12.68 South Africa, 7:13.76 Isle of Man, 7:43.70 Gibraltar, 8:08.33

Their team of Elijah Winnington, Flynn Southam, Zac Incerti and Mack Horton touched the wall first in Birmingham with a 1.5 second lead over the field. The Australians were untouchable – they posted the fastest splits in the entire race on the first three legs. Winnington led off the relay in 1:46.36, handing it off to 16-year-old Southam and Incerti who split identical 1:46.08’s.

Horton brought them home in 1:46.44, the third-fastest split behind England’s Tom Dean (1:45.15) and Scotland’s Duncan Scott (1:44.48). Dean and Scott were the only swimmers to beat the Aussies on any split.

Australia set the previous Commonwealth Games record by winning this event in 2018 with a time of 7:05.97. The podium was identical that year with England and Scotland following the Aussies. Veterans Winnington and Horton are the only 2018 swimmers on this year’s relay. Horton anchored the relay during both the 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games and today he crushed his 2018 anchor split by about half a second.

Split Comparison: Australia 2022 vs 2018 Commonwealth Games