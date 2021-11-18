Georgia’s Urlando, Magahey Out of GT Invite With Non-COVID-Related Illness

2021 GEORGIA TECH FALL INVITATIONAL

November 18-20, 2021

McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia

SCY (25 yards)

Psych Sheets

Live results on Meet Mobile: “2021 Georgia Tech Fall Invitational”

University of Georgia sophomores Jake Magahey and Luca Urlando are both dealing with a non-COVID-related illness and will miss the Georgia Tech Invitational, the school confirmed to SwimSwam on Thursday.

The two are not competing “out of an abundance of caution,” a university spokesman said.

Both competed as recently as the Bulldogs’ November 5 dual against Auburn, where Magahey swept the men’s 500 and 1000 freestyle events and Urlando won the men’s 100 back and 100 fly.

Magahey was the men’s 500 free NCAA champion last season as a freshman, adding a runner-up finish in the 1650 free while also winning the SEC title in the 200 free.

Magahey was entered to swim the 100, 200, 500 and 1650-yard freestyle events at the invite.

Urlando was the 2021 SEC champion in the men’s 200 butterfly, and finished fourth in the 200 fly and eighth in the 100 fly during his debut NCAA Championships last March.

Urlando was coming into the GT Invite as the top seed in the men’s 100 back, 100 fly and 200 fly, and was seeded second in the 200 IM behind Florida’s Kieran Smith.

Smith, who Magahey outduelled for that 500 free NCAA title last year, put up the top time of the prelims in both the 500 free and 200 IM in Magahey and Urlando’s absence.