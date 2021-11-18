Ben Proud Logs Fastest SCM 50 Free Of His Career For New British Record

2021 ISL Playoff Match 3

Thursday, November 18th – Friday, November 19th

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm local time; 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST

Pieter van den Hoogenband Zwemstadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands

Short Course Meters (25m – SCM) Format

Teams Competing: Energy Standard, Toronto Titans, Aqua Centurions, DC Trident

While competing on day 1 of the 20201 ISL Season 3 Playoff Match #3 here in Eindhoven, Ben Proud of Energy Standard topped a stacked men’s 50m free final in a new lifetime best.

27-year-old Proud posted a winning time of 20.64, a mark which represented just one of two sub-21 second times of the field, with Toronto Titans’ Lorenzo Zazzeri of Italy next in line with 20.87.

Entering this meet, Proud’s career-quickest in this short course meters 50 free rested at the 20.66 he logged for silver behind Rusia’s Vlad Morozov at the 2017 Europea Short Course Championships. Tonight, however, Proud sliced another .03 off of that result to check in with a new British national record.

With his speedy result Proud now ties retired Frenchman Alain Bernard as the 8th fastest man ever in this event.

After his 2017 podium spot in Copenhagen earned 50m free gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and also snagged silver at this year’s European Championships.

This summer in Tokyo, Proud finaled in the men’s 50m free but missed the podium in 5th place.