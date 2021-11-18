2021 GT Invite Day 1 Prelims: Kieran Smith Hits 4:17/1:45 in 500/200 IM Double

2021 Georgia Tech Fall Invitational

November 18-20, 2021

McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia

SCY (25 yards)

Psych Sheets

Live results on Meet Mobile: “2021 Georgia Tech Fall Invitational”

2021 NCAA Cut Lines

Men Event (SCY) Women 19.46 50 free 22.32 42.88 100 free 48.76 1:34.04 200 free 1:46.25 4:16.75 500 free 4:44.77 15:01.33 1650 free 16:25.47 46.29 100 fly 52.7 1:43.47 200 fly 1:57.42 46.37 100 back 53.01 1:41.81 200 back 1:55.05 52.4 100 breast 1:00.12 1:54.28 200 breast 2:10.37 1:44.15 200 IM 1:57.62 3:45.67 400 IM 4:13.19

Competition is underway between Georgia Tech, Auburn, FSU, Florida, UGA and Iowa (women’s diving only) at the 2021 Georgia Tech Fall Invitational.

UGA freshman Abigail McCulloh kicked off the first prelims session with a nation-leading time in the women’s 500 free, going 4:41.72. She split 54.68/57.37/56.97/56.99/55.71 and was just off her best time of 4:41.53. Florida’s Elise Bauer was the No. 2 qualifier, over a second back at 4:42.82, followed by UGA freshman Dune Coetzee at 4:43.65.

In the men’s 500, Florida put up the top four times, led by junior Alfonso Mestre at 4:15.69 (48.65/51.87/51.76/52.11/51/30). He was followed by Olympian and NCAA record holder Kieran Smith at 4:17.49, then Oskar Lindholm and Trey Freeman tied at 4:17.54. Two-time Olympic gold medalist Bobby Finke, a Florida senior, was the No. 7 qualifier at 4:18.31.

UGA junior Zoie Hartman led the way in the women’s 200 IM with a 1:56.35 (25.95/28.50/33.50/28.40), squarely in the top 10 in the country after the first few invites have gotten get underway. Auburn’s Hannah Ownbey was second in 1:57.37, followed by UGA’s Danielle Dellatorre in 1:58.32.

Kieran Smith posted the top 200 IM on the men’s side, going 1:45.26 (23.12/27.16/30.42/24.56), 3.5 seconds slower than his lifetime best. UGA junior Zach Hills followed in 1:45.48 and Auburn freshman Jacques Rathle was the No. 3 qualifier in 1:45.50. That marked a best time for Rathle, who dropped from a 1:46.45.

Georgia’s Gabi Fa’Amausili was the top qualifier in the women’s 50 free at 22.36, a few tenths off her best of 21.97. Auburn freshman Lexie Mulvihill followed in 22.47 and Florida junior Katelyn Mack was third in 22.52.

UGA junior Dillon downing put up the time mark on the men’s side, going 19.33 — his best sits at 18.88. Florida sophomore Adam Chaney was just behind at 19.34 and FSU senior Max McCusker was third at 19.35.

Finals are set to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET.