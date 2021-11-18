Matthew Brownstead Drops Out of the 50 Free at Tennessee Invite

Tennessee Invitational

2021 ACC Champion in the 50 and 100 free Matthew Brownstead is missing from the 50 free heat sheets at the Tennessee Invite today. His grandfather is sick and he went home to be with his family, according Virginia head coach Todd DeSorbo.

There is a chance the UVA sophomore will return for to the meet, but it is uncertain.

Brownstead was entered as the top seed in the 50 and 100 free at this meet and was also scheduled to race the 200 free and 400 free relay.

He is currently ranked 11th in the NCAA this season in the 50 free with a 19.77. The field in this event is tight as ever with Alabama’s Matt King ranked 13th with a time of 19.79.

In the 100 free, Brownstead is tied for #23 in the NCAA this season with a time of 43.82. Note that the ranks are based on times already entered in the NCAA database and therefore will not include Wednesday invite times.

In February, Brownstead became the 2nd-fastest 17-18 year-old ever in the men’s 100 free by blasting a 41.87 at the ACC Championships. This time made him the 6th fastest freshman in NCAA history in the event.