WATCH: Shaine Casas Rips 1:39.95 200 IM Time Trial At Art Adamson Finals

2021 ART ADAMSON INVITATIONAL

November 17-19, 2021

Texas A&M Student Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX.

SCY (25y)

Former Texas A&M Aggie and soon-to-be pro Shaine Casas put together the 14th sub-1:40 200 IM (SCY) in history during a time trial at Day 1 finals of the 2021 Art Adamson Invitational in College Station.

Casas, swimming the meet exhibition and under no club affiliation (unattached), rocketed to a time of 1:39.95 while swimming on his own, the fifth-fastest swim of his career and 12th-fastest of all-time.

Last season, Casas produced what remains his personal best time at the Art Adamson Invite (almost one year earlier to the day, Nov. 18, 2020) in 1:38.95, which stands up as the third-fastest performance of all-time behind only Caeleb Dressel (1:38.13) and Andrew Seliskar (1:38.14).

Split Comparison

Casas, 2020 Art Adamson Casas, 2021 Art Adamson 20.88 21.02 24.62 (45.50) 24.83 (45.85) 28.96 (1:14.46) 29.09 (1:14.94) 24.49 (1:38.95) 25.01 (1:39.95)

RACE VIDEO

Casas has now cracked the 1:40-barrier on five separate occasions, more than any other swimmer—Seliskar and Andreas Vazaios are the only others to have done so more than once. In addition to his swim at the 2020 Art Adamson Invite, Casas also went 1:39.91 at the 2020 SECs, 1:39.26 at the 2021 SECs, and then 1:39.53 last March en route to winning the NCAA championship title.

All-Time Performances, Men’s 200 IM (SCY)

Casas was coming off of clocking 1:42.96 in the prelims. He also raced the 50 free in the morning, touching in a time of 19.51. Last year at this meet, he swam to a time of 19.15 leading off the 200 free relay before bringing his PB down to 19.02 at NCAAs.

He is entered to race the 400 IM, 100 back, 200 back and 100 free over the remaining two days of the competition.

After sweeping his individual events at the 2021 NCAAs, Casas surprisingly entered the transfer portal in late August and later revealed he has designs on turning pro.

While the 21-year-old’s plan is ultimately to move to Austin and join head coach Eddie Reese and the University of Texas pro group, he remains in College Station with the Texas A&M pro group for the time being. Casas says housing and lack of a pro contract are the reasons he has yet to join the UT group.

Casas is scheduled to represent the United States at the Short Course World Championships next month in Abu Dhabi (UAE) in the men’s 50, 100 and 200 backstroke.