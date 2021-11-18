Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Shaine Casas Rips 1:39.95 200 IM Time Trial At Art Adamson Finals

Comments: 7

2021 ART ADAMSON INVITATIONAL

  • November 17-19, 2021
  • Texas A&M Student Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX.
  • SCY (25y)
  • Live Results
  • Results on Meet Mobile: “Art Adamson Invitational”
  • Live Stream (Finals)

Former Texas A&M Aggie and soon-to-be pro Shaine Casas put together the 14th sub-1:40 200 IM (SCY) in history during a time trial at Day 1 finals of the 2021 Art Adamson Invitational in College Station.

Casas, swimming the meet exhibition and under no club affiliation (unattached), rocketed to a time of 1:39.95 while swimming on his own, the fifth-fastest swim of his career and 12th-fastest of all-time.

Last season, Casas produced what remains his personal best time at the Art Adamson Invite (almost one year earlier to the day, Nov. 18, 2020) in 1:38.95, which stands up as the third-fastest performance of all-time behind only Caeleb Dressel (1:38.13) and Andrew Seliskar (1:38.14).

Split Comparison

Casas, 2020 Art Adamson Casas, 2021 Art Adamson
20.88 21.02
24.62 (45.50) 24.83 (45.85)
28.96 (1:14.46) 29.09 (1:14.94)
24.49 (1:38.95) 25.01 (1:39.95)

RACE VIDEO

Casas has now cracked the 1:40-barrier on five separate occasions, more than any other swimmer—Seliskar and Andreas Vazaios are the only others to have done so more than once. In addition to his swim at the 2020 Art Adamson Invite, Casas also went 1:39.91 at the 2020 SECs, 1:39.26 at the 2021 SECs, and then 1:39.53 last March en route to winning the NCAA championship title.

All-Time Performances, Men’s 200 IM (SCY)

  1. Caeleb Dressel (FLOR), 1:38.13 – 2018 SEC Championships
  2. Andrew Seliskar (CAL), 1:38.14 – 2019 NCAA Championships
  3. Shaine Casas (TAMU), 1:38.95 – 2020 Art Adamson Invitational
  4. Shaine Casas (TAMU), 1:39.26 – 2021 SEC Championships
  5. Andreas Vazaios (NCS), 1:39.35 – 2019 NCAA Championships
  6. David Nolan (STAN), 1:39.38 – 2015 NCAA Championships
  7. Shaine Casas (TAMU), 1:39.53 – 2021 NCAA Championships
  8. Jan Switkowski (FLOR), 1:39.54 – 2018 NCAA Championships
  9. John Shebat (TEX), 1:39.63 – 2019 NCAA Championships
  10. Andrew Seliskar (CAL), 1:39.90 – 2019 NCAA Championships
  11. Shaine Casas (TAMU), 1:39.91 – 2020 SEC Championships
  12. Shaine Casas (UNAT), 1:39.95 – 2021 Art Adamson Invitational
  13. Andreas Vazaios (NCS), 1:39.97 – 2018 NCAA Championships
  14. Hugo Gonzalez (CAL), 1:39.99 – 2021 NCAA Championships

Casas was coming off of clocking 1:42.96 in the prelims. He also raced the 50 free in the morning, touching in a time of 19.51. Last year at this meet, he swam to a time of 19.15 leading off the 200 free relay before bringing his PB down to 19.02 at NCAAs.

He is entered to race the 400 IM, 100 back, 200 back and 100 free over the remaining two days of the competition.

After sweeping his individual events at the 2021 NCAAs, Casas surprisingly entered the transfer portal in late August and later revealed he has designs on turning pro.

While the 21-year-old’s plan is ultimately to move to Austin and join head coach Eddie Reese and the University of Texas pro group, he remains in College Station with the Texas A&M pro group for the time being. Casas says housing and lack of a pro contract are the reasons he has yet to join the UT group.

Casas is scheduled to represent the United States at the Short Course World Championships next month in Abu Dhabi (UAE) in the men’s 50, 100 and 200 backstroke.

In This Story

7
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
7 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Swimm
52 minutes ago

Credit to the A&M guys for cheering him on. It must be hard watching him swim knowing that he quit on the team that made him who he is today

21
-2
Reply
Breezeway
Reply to  Swimm
37 minutes ago

I noticed that too. Dude left to go to the so called rival Texas, came back, practices with the team he left plus wears their colors with the tattoo. Crazy story. 🤣

4
0
Reply
Coach Macgyver
Reply to  Breezeway
4 minutes ago

Not half as crazy as the speculation and gossip being made in the comment section. A&M is a great team, but don’t get it twisted. He made himself in to the swimmer he is today. Great to see the support, but he did the work.

3
0
Reply
Breezeway
Reply to  Coach Macgyver
34 seconds ago

I’m not questioning A&M’s team or the talent/hard work of Casas. Just it’s a weird situation

Last edited 16 seconds ago by Breezeway
0
0
Reply
ThisGuy
39 minutes ago

Could he still return for the spring semester?

2
-1
Reply
swimgeek
Reply to  ThisGuy
15 minutes ago

great point – If he hasn’t gotten a pro money (and even if he has, it could be NIL money allowed by NCAA), why not just swim for TAMU for NCAAs?

2
-1
Reply
Taa
38 minutes ago

Come on Salo enter him in the 2IM at worlds.

4
0
Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!