2020 ART ADAMSON INVITE

Wednesday, November 18-Friday, November 20

Teams: Texas A&M, LSU, Incarnate Word

Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas

Prelims/Finals

Format: Short Course Yards (SCY)

Prelims @10AM Central, Finals @6PM Central

2021 NCAA Championship Qualifying Times

Results Available on Meet Mobile: “Art Adamson Invitational”

Live Results

Texas A&M junior Shaine Casas moves from the #7 to the #3 performer all-time in the 200 IM with a 1:38.95 at the 2020 Art Adamson Invite in College Station, TX. Casas is now one of only three men to ever break 1:39 in the 200 yard IM, and one of only seven to break 1:40.

Casas posted a 1:42.24 in morning prelims, though he had already been 1:40.52 at the Texas First Chance meet in October. Tonight’s swim comes as a lifetime best for Casas by nearly a full second as he cuts 0.96 from his previous lifetime best, set in February.

For Casas, tonight’s swim comes as a new Texas A&M program record, improving upon his former mark of 1:39.91 set at the 2019 SEC Championships. However, his performance tonight does not come as a new SEC Record as that belongs to World Record holder Caeleb Dressel of the University of Florida, set at 1:38.13 at the 2018 SEC Championships. Dressel’s time is also the American, NCAA, and U.S. Open Record. At the 2019 NCAA Championships, Cal-Berkeley’s Andrew Seliskar nearly equaled Dressel’s mark but fell just 0.01 shy, posting a 1:38.14 to win the title.

In a comparison of splits, Casas was out much faster than Seliskar and even 0.15 faster than Dressel at the fly-to-back turn. Casas was also faster than Dressel on the backstroke, though not quite as fast as Seliskar, though his split at the 100-yard turn was over half a second faster than either of theirs. Though all three men managed to split sub-29 on the breaststroke, Dressel and Seliskar were significantly faster than Casas on that leg of the race. Casas also has the slowest freestyle split of the three, though both Dressel and Seliskar had the benefit of swimming their best times during “championships season” and among more competitive heats.

Dressel 2018 Seliskar 2019 Casas 2020 Fly 21.03 21.58 20.88 Back 25.01 (46.04) 24.46 (46.04) 24.62 (45.50) Breast 28.37 (1:14.41) 28.05 (1:14.09) 28.96 (1:14.46) Free 23.72 24.05 24.49 Total 1:38.13 1:38.14 1:38.95

Comparing Casas to another backstroker, Ryan Murphy, the 2016 three-time Olympic Gold medalist and World Record holder in the 100 backstroke, we see that Casas was out much faster on fly but Murphy still managed a significantly faster split on backstroke, edging Casas there by 0.49. Murphy was also faster on freestyle than Casas, though Casas’ time overall smokes Murphy’s. Nonetheless, it’s interesting because these two will be battling for spots on the Olympic team next summer in both the 100 and 200 meter backstrokes where Murphy is the veteran and Casas the up-and-comer.

Casas 2020 Murphy 2016 Fly 20.88 22.28 Back 24.62 (45.50) 24.13 (46.41) Breast 28.96 (1:14.46) 29.68 (1:16.09) Free 24.49 24.18 Total 1:38.95 1:40.27

Casas now ranks 3rd all-time in the men’s 200 yard IM behind only Olympic and World Champion Caeleb Dressel and Pan Pacific Champion Andrew Seliskar.

Top-10 Swimmers All-Time Men’s 200 Yard IM

Caeleb Dressel, 1:38.13 Andrew Seliskar, 1:38.14 Shaine Casas, 1:38.95 Andreas Vazaios, 1:39.35 David Nolan, 1:39.38 Jan Switkowski, 1:39.54 John Shebat, 1:39.63 Will Licon, 1:40.04 Ryan Lochte, 1:40.08 Josh Prenot, 1:40.14

Casas has improved dramatically since high school in all of his events, especially the 200 IM, and has now taken nearly 9 seconds off his pre-college time.

CASAS 200 IM PROGRESSION

Pre-College – 1:47.59

2018 Mid-Season – 1:43.06 (-4.53)

2019 SEC Champs – 1:43.21

2019 NCAA Champs – 1:42.29 (-0.77)

2019 Mid-Season – 1:40.16 (-2.13)

2020 SEC Champs (Feb) – 1:39.91 (-0.25)

2020 Art Adams Invite (Nov) — 1:38.95 (-0.96)

Video: Shaine Casas Swims 1:38.95 200 Yard IM