Shaine Casas Returns to Training at Texas A&M with Pro Group, For Now

US National Team member Shaine Casas has returned to College Station and is training with the pro group at Texas A&M for the time being.

Casas entered the NCAA transfer portal just before the start of this season after three seasons at Texas A&M with the intention of transferring to the University of Texas. Ultimately, he decided to go pro instead.

“I currently am here in College Station training with the pro group until I’m able to move over to Austin to train with Coach Reese,” Casas told SwimSwam. “I am getting into great shape as I’m preparing for the SC Worlds.”

Casas says that housing and a pro contract is what’s holding him back from joining the post-grad/pro group at Texas.

“There’s a couple of things holding me back, but the two main reasons are housing and as of now, I don’t think I can train with the pro team until I’ve either signed to a company and or have gotten an agent. That’s my understanding on all of that.”

Casas made the full weight of his potential known in the summer after his freshman season at Texas A&M. There he became the #7 American of All-Time in the 100 meter back and the youngest American to ever go under 53 seconds in that race.

He followed that with an impressive run of short course swims over the next 2 years that culminated with him winning the 100 back, 200 back, and 200 IM at the 2021 NCAA Championship meet.

At the US Olympic Trials, he wound up placing 3rd in the 100 back, missing the team by about three tenths behind Hunter Armstrong, and 6th in the 200 back.

Texas A&M men’s team assistant coach Jason Calanog, who was also the childhood coach of Caeleb Dressel, leads the A&M pro group. French swimmer Beryl Gastaldello, the highest-profile member of that pro group besides Casas, announced on Thursday that she had a new coach (though she hasn’t said who). Among others in that group currently are Mexican Olympian and ISL swimmer Angel Martinez, U.S. Olympic Trials semifinalist Brett Pinfold, and 1:56 200 butterflier Hector Ruvalcaba.

Oof
1 hour ago

I feel like the picture for this story is exactly the face he made walking back on the A&M deck 😂

Ledecky will go under 8 minutes in the 800
1 hour ago

Oh dear

oxyswim
1 hour ago

Incredibly graceful of the A&M coaches to allow him to continue training there. I honestly don’t know how that wouldn’t be a huge distraction after he told his teammates he was transferring to an in-state competitor, then they hear he’s going pro, now he’s back in your pool, just not working towards any of the same goals.

Gulliver’s Swimming Travels
56 minutes ago

There’s just a lot of “yikes” surrounding this guy. He doesn’t seem to have a good support system to help him make the best decisions for his future.

yardfan
Reply to  Gulliver’s Swimming Travels
24 minutes ago

He should be focusing on getting a degree.

RMS
43 minutes ago

Hopefully he’s training in a 50-meter pool.

Ghost
39 minutes ago

SC worlds so several people must have turned it down? Not that hard to get agent? He has a couple months to get an agent and a place to live? Sounds weird to me

SCCOACH
38 minutes ago

Sounds weird. You’d think someone would let
him crash at their house until he finds something permanent

Thomas
Reply to  SCCOACH
28 seconds ago

He may have already committed to housing for this year at Texas A&M. He can’t get out of that lease, which makes moving and paying for a second housing lease pretty expensive. Plus crashing on a couch is pretty awful and asking a lot of people who you don’t know *too* well yet.

katie’s gator arc
31 minutes ago

his aggie teammates when they see him on deck : 🧍🏽‍♀️🧍🏽‍♀️

