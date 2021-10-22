European Junior Champion Batuhan Filiz Makes Verbal Commitment to Texas A&M

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Batuhan Filiz from Ankara, Turkey has announced his verbal commitment to Texas A&M University for the 2022-23 school year.

“I’m extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at Texas A&M University for the class of 2022. I chose Texas A&M because of its strong academics, welcoming team synergy and supportive coaches. I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity and for all my friends.I want to say huge thanks to everybody who supported me throughout this journey especially my family, teammates and coaches.”

Filiz is a senior at Ugur Batikent Private High School and will graduate in 2022. He swims for Enka Spor Kulubu and represents Turkey internationally. At the LEN European Junior Championships this summer in Rome, he won the 400m freestyle with a lifetime-best time of 3:50.68, beating Jovan Lekic of Bosnia and Herzegovina by .11. Filiz was in fourth place at the 350 wall and powered home in 27.1 to pass David Koutny of Czech Republic, Lekic, and Norway’s Jon Joentvedt, who had been 1-2-3 heading into the final 50 meters. Filiz also swam the 100/200/800 free in Rome. He earned a PB in the 200 free (1:49.98 in prelims) and placed seventh in the final.

In April, he won the 800 free (8:00.43), 400 free (3:52.50), and 200 free (1:50.29) at the Turkish Youth Junior and Winter Nationals. He also placed sixth in the 100 free (52.45).

Top LCM times (converted to SCY):

800 free – 8:00.43 (8:58.29)

400 free – 3:50.68 (4:18.46)

200 free – 1:49.98 (1:36.19)

100 free – 52.18 (45.56)

Filiz’s converted 400 free time would have made him the second-fastest 500 freestyler, behind Mark Theall but ahead of Shaine Casas, on the Texas A&M roster last season. It took 4:14.10 to score at NCAA Division I Championships. Filiz will join Baylor Nelson, Connor Foote, and Garret Green in the Aggies’ class of 2026.

