Texas 5A State Champion Connor Foote (2022) Sends Verbal to Texas A&M

Connor Foote from San Antonio, Texas has announced his intention to remain in-state to swim for the Texas A&M Aggies beginning in the fall of 2022.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and swimming career at Texas A&M University! Thank you to my family, coaches, and friends who have made it all possible. I cant wait to see what comes in the future as an Aggie. Gig ‘em!👍🏼”

Foote is a junior at Alamo Heights High School where he also plays water polo. He does his club swimming with Alamo Area Aquatic Association. Foote won the 100 free (44.75) and was runner-up in the 100 back (49.89) at the 2020 Texas UIL 5A State Swimming and Diving Championships. He also swam the leadoff backstroke (22.31) on the Alamo Heights medley relay that broke the 5A state record with 1:32.80, and he anchored the 4th-place 400 free relay (45.59).

After the 2020 high school season, which produced his best 50/100 back and 100 free times, Foote picked up a pair of PBs in the SCY 100 fly and 200 free at College Station Sectionals. In November, he competed at U.S. Open-San Antonio and scored three lifetime bests in the LCM 100 free (52.07), 100 back (59.48), and 100 fly (56.86).

Top SCY times:

50 back – 22.31

100 back – 49.23

100 fly – 49.11

50 free – 20.96

100 free – 44.75

200 free – 1:42.37

Outside of the pool, Foote is an avid gamer. He plans to study construction science at A&M.

