East Carolina Reinstates Women’s Swim & Dive, Tennis To Avoid Title IX Lawsuit

East Carolina University has reinstated women’s swimming & diving and women’s tennis effective immediately, the school announced Thursday.

Back in May, ECU had announced it was cutting a total of four intercollegiate programs, including both the men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams, in an effort to save $4.9 million long-term.

Female athletes from both the swimming & diving and tennis teams then retained a lawyer in November for a potential Title IX lawsuit, with attorney Arthur Bryant claiming that the cuts were in “flagrant violation of Title IX” based on the publicly available data.

Bryant sent a letter to ECU Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson threatening a lawsuit, pointing out the disproportionate representation of scholarship opportunities at the school.

“Based on these facts, unless ECU agrees to reinstate the women’s teams or has some plans for compliance with Title IX we do not yet know, we will seek a preliminary injunction immediately preserving the teams,” the letter says.

Now having brought back both women’s teams in order to avoid the potential lawsuit, the school says the athletics department will begin the process of hiring head coaches in order to begin the recruitment of student-athletes.

With women’s swimming & diving and tennis back, ECU will sponsor 18 varsity programs total, 11 of them being women’s teams.

“In an ongoing commitment to NCAA best practices and compliance with federal and state law including Title IX, the university will begin developing a Gender Equity Plan over the next year with input from student-athletes on each team,” the school said in its release. “The plan will provide ECU with a blueprint for assessing, monitoring and enhancing gender equity in intercollegiate athletics.”

ECU To Restart Women’s Swimming & Diving, Women’s Tennis Full release ➡️ https://t.co/17tt54Addv pic.twitter.com/H7IXOZEm39 — ECU Athletics (@ECUAthletics) January 7, 2021

East Carolina Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert added that the school was aware of the potential Title IX implications of cutting the programs, and that the department worked with a consultant on how to deal with the need for financial relief while remaining compliant.

“We are looking forward to having women’s swimming and diving along with women’s tennis return as a part of our sport offerings,” Gilbert said. “When we went through the process of eliminating four programs in May, we understood we needed to reconstitute the athletic department in terms of sports programs and to do so while facing significant budget restraints due to COVID and its uncertainties.

“We worked directly with a Title IX consultant on how best to address our compliance with Title IX while also addressing our financial issues. Title IX is an ongoing commitment and it’s a priority for our university and athletics department.”

Mitchelson added that while the pandemic has caused “unprecedented financial disruption” at the school, ECU is fully committed to offering meaningful opportunities to female athletes and that gender equity “is a priority” to the institution.

In October, SwimSwam reported on the aftermath of the program cuts from an athlete’s perspective — 29 swimming & diving transfers, including both returning and incoming swimmers from the men’s and women’s teams.

Title IX accusations have been a common theme in recent months following the wave of program cuts that came in 2020. The College of William & Mary reinstated its women’s teams due to violations, while last month, a judge granted an injunction preventing the University of Iowa from dropping its women’s swimming & diving team. Dartmouth College is currently in the process of seeking reinstatement.