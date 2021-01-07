Northeastern Lands Game-Changing Verbal from Marcela Scaramuzza

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Marcela Scaramuzza has verbally committed to Northeastern University for fall 2022, a huge get for the program. She’s a junior at Windermere Prep and swims club for Trinity Prep Aquatics in Florida.

I’m thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Northeastern university! I would like to thank my family for the unconditional love and support throughout my career, Coach Rocco Aceto for transforming my swimming and making me fall back in love with this sport, Coach Alex Dehner for guiding me through the past high school seasons, my friends and teammates for every ounce of support, and lastly I would like to thank Coach Roy and Coach Ryan for the unreal opportunity to swim for them! Go Huskies!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 51.53

200 free – 1:50.00

100 breast – 1:01.41

200 breast – 2:16.35

100 fly – 54.81

200 fly – 2:05.34

200 IM – 2:09.08

Scaramuzza went lifetime bests in the 100/200 free and 200 breast at the virtual 2020 U.S. 18 & Under Championships in December. At the 2020 Florida HS 1A State Championships, she hit lifetime bests in the 100 breast (1:01.41) and 100 fly (54.81), winning the state title in the breast and taking fourth in the fly.

At the meet, she was also 24.99 swimming fly on Windermere’s 200 medley relay.

With another year of high school swimming left, Scaramuzza is already faster than Northeastern’s 100 breast program record of 1:01.94 from 2018, while she’s about a second off the 100 fly record and two seconds off the 200 breast record.

At the 2020 CAA Championships, Scaramuzza would’ve finished third in the 100 breast, tied for third in the 100 fly and made the 200 breast A-final. Northeastern finished last at the meet last season, but adding recruits like Scaramuzza is a great step towards moving up in the conference.

Scaramuzza joins Michigan sprinter Kotoko Blair in Northeastern’s class of 2026.

