MI Sprinter Kotoko Blair Gives Northeastern First 2022 Verbal

Kotoko Blair of Novi Sturgeons and Novi High School in Michigan has verbally committed to Northeastern University for fall 2022.

From the very beginning of this recruiting process, I knew in the back of my mind that Northeastern was where I wanted to go to spend my college years. Everything about their program was what I wanted and more. Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for getting me to where I am today. I am so excited to have finally announced this decision and cannot wait to join their team! Go Huskies!!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.62

100 free – 51.56

200 free – 1:55.02

In 2020, Blair has hit lifetime bests in long course meters in the 50 free (27.17) and 100 free (59.78).

She also clocked a lifetime best in the 100 free, taking a slice off with a 51.56 at the KLAA Conference Championships in November 2020. She was supposed to race at the Michigan HS State Championships later that month, but they were postponed and then rescheduled for January 15-16, 2021 as COVID-19 cases dipped again statewide.

At the 2019 Michigan HS D1 Champs, as a sophomore, Blair placed third in the 50 free and sixth in the 100 free.

Northeastern’s sprint group was powered by one of the best mid-major sprinters in the country, Megan Clark, until her graduation in 2020. Clark won four CAA titles individually in her career, and she swam at NCAAs in 2018 and 2019; she was also invited to the 2020 NCAAs which were ultimately canceled.

When she arrives at Northeastern in fall 2022, Blair will add sprint free power to the Huskies roster; she would’ve been their #2 50 freestyler behind Clark last season. Blair is Northeastern’s first 2022 verbal so far.

