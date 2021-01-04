SSPC: Maxime Rooney on Competing at a High Level Under Pressure

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Maxime Rooney, the ISL newbie who made a big impact this season for the LA Current. Maxime breaks down the season in Budapest, detailing the ups and downs of competing in a 6-week bubble. He also shares about his personal day-to-day, including the importance of cooking, which he also documents on his Instagram as “Maxime’s Meals”. Rooney finishes by talking about racing under pressure, a topic in which he references an interview with James Guy about the dominance of his British teammate, Adam peaty.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

