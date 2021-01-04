Kentucky Adds York YMCA Breaststroker Logan Smith for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

York YMCA’s Logan Smith has verbally committed to Kentucky for fall 2022. He’s a junior at Cedar Crest High School in Lebanon, Pa.

I am honored to make my verbal commitment to University of Kentucky to further my academic and athletic career. I would like to thank all my coaches throughout the years, and my family for continuous support. Go Wildcats🔵⚪️

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 55.93

200 breast – 2:04.38

Smith hit his lifetime best in the 100 breast (55.93) at the 2020 Pennsylvania HS AAA Championships, where he placed third. It was one of the last meets before the pandemic fully shut down most of America last spring, and it wound up being truncated.

At a post-shutdown meet in August, Smith swam a lifetime best in the 200 breast, going 2:04.38 to beat his old best of 2:05.86 from the 2019 YMCA Long Course Nationals. At that meet, he made the 200 breast C-final, and in the 100 breast, he was a B-finalist and finished 13th overall.

The Wildcats are in rebuilding mode after graduating a huge class, one that included top breaststroker Wyatt Amdor (52.3/1:57.3 last season). Smith joins Logan Ingerick in Kentucky’s class of 2026.

