Pennsylvania 2A HS State Meet Postponed, 3A Meet ‘Truncated’ From Coronavirus

Pennsylvania has postponed the second of its high school state swimming & diving meets, the next in a wave of events upended by the novel 2019 coronavirus.

Pennsylvania’s PIAA is in the midst of its 3A state meets, for the state’s bigger high schools. That two-day meet was explosive on day 1, with a national high school record 19.24 in the 50 free from Matt Brownstead and a 1:43.98 IM from Rick Mihm, among many other great swims. That meet is set to continue today with the remainder of the meet lineup.

Update: a new release from the PIAA says the 3A meet will be “truncated” and will conclude at the end of the mid-day diving session. That means finals of the second-half of the meet will not take place tonight.

However, the 2A meet, for the state’s smaller schools, was supposed to run on Friday and Saturday (March 13-14). According to the PIAA on Twitter, that meet will be postponed, with no make-up date yet set:

#piaaswimming The PIAA 2A Swimming and Diving Championships have been postponed. Further information will be provided as we continue to monitor CDC and PA Department of Health Regulations. — PIAA (@PIAASports) March 12, 2020

Local reporter Diana Pugliese has tweeted that the 2A meet could be held in two weeks, depending on how the coronavirus outbreak develops.

The hope is to hold the 2A #PIAASwimming championships in 2 weeks, but with the #coronavirus, you never know. Bucknell’s campus is already shut down. https://t.co/8RvWEgh8Nq — Diana Pugliese (@dianapugs) March 12, 2020

Both the 2A and 3A meets were being held Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. As of this morning, Bucknell has recalled all students on study abroad programs and canceled classes for next week, moving academic programs online while instructing students to move out of on-campus housing within the next week, except for those who fill out a petition for special circumstances. The school’s conference the Patriot League, has already suspended all athletics practices and competitions.

The outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus, which originated in China, has caused a flood of cancellations of athletic events over concerns that large groups of people could aid the spread of the virus and its associated illness, COVID-19.

According to the CDC, Pennsylvania currently has 19 reported cases of COVID-19, but the larger cities of the east coast have been hit especially hard, with 173 cases in New York and 15 more in New Jersey.