ISL Season 2: Jeremy Desplanches Leaves Team Iron, Joins Energy Standard

The International Swimming League (ISL) season 2 has already seen some roster changes, with Team Energy Standard claiming new members Siobhan Haughey (formerly of DC Trident), Pernille Blume (formerly of NY Breakers), Zsuzsanna Jakabos (formerly of Iron) and Felipe Lima (formerly of LA Current).

Now, the Turkey-based powerhouse squad has revealed that Swiss ace Jeremy Desplanches will be joining the fold, teaming up with the aforementioned, along with returning members Georgia Davies, Florent Manaudou and others.

25-year-old Olympian Desplanches spent ISL season 1 on Team Iron, one of the squads which did not make it to the Las Vegas finals. He only competed in one meet, London, at which he scored 11.5 points total.

Currently ranked 9th in the 400m IM (LCM) and 7th in the 200m IM (LCM) in the season’s world rankings, Desplanches could help soften the blow that would be dealt should heavy hitter Energy Standard team member from season 1, Daiya Seto of Japan, move to the new squad based in his home nation.

That Kosuke Kitajima-led team has not revealed its new members or any additional details at this point, but neither have any of the other non-Energy Standard outfits, for that matter.