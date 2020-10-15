Futures Qualifier Logan Ingerick (2022) Verbally Commits to Kentucky

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tampa, Florida’s Logan Ingerick has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Kentucky for 2022-23. He wrote on social media:

“i am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the university of kentucky! huge thank you to my parents, grandparents, coaches, and fellow teammates for all the support over the years! go cats!”

Ingerick is a junior at Berkeley Prep School. A year ago, at the 2019 Florida FHSAA Class 1A State Swimming and Diving Championships, he was runner-up in the 200 IM (1:51.35) and placed 6th in the 100 back (51.35). He led off the 4th-place 200 free relay (21.27) and contributed a leg (45.14) to the 3rd-place 400 free relay. The meet produced new PBs for Ingerick in the 50/100 free, 100 back, and 200 IM.

In club swimming, Ingerick represents Academy Aquatic Club. He is a Futures qualifier in the 50/100/500 free, 200 back, and 200 IM. Last summer at 2019 USA Futures Championships in Greensboro, he finaled in the 200 IM and improved his lifetime bests in the 50m free (24.57), 100m back (1:01.06), and 200m back (2:11.98). He picked up a trio of PBs in December 2019 at the Clearwater Jingle Bell Invitational (200y free and 50/200y fly) while finishing in the top-6 of the 100/200 free, 100/200 back, and 50/200 fly. Earlier in 2019 he had gone best times in the 200y fly and 400y IM at Florida Swimming LSC Short Course Senior Championships.

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 1:51.35

400 IM – 4:02.42

200 back – 1:52.68

100 back – 51.28

50 back – 24.80

200 free – 1:41.83

100 free – 45.93

50 free – 21.15

200 fly – 1:56.57

