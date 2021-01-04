Swim England Eyes 2022 Commonwealth Games With Enlarged Nat’l Squad

This past September British Swimming announced its rosters for the 2020/21 World Class Programme (WCP) season, with the likes of Adam Peaty, Freya Anderson, Duncan Scott and more making the grade.

With the entry into a new calendar year, Swim England is already looking towards the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and announced that a ‘larger-than-normal’ National Performance Squad will be revealed early 2022.

English elite swimmers such as the aforementioned Peaty and Anderson will be included in the squad for the first time, with the aim of bringing together everyone who will be considered for selection for Team England at the Commonwealth Games.

Swim England says the enlarged squad’s aim is to cultivate an England Swimming Team identity ahead of what promises to be an ‘exhilarating experience’ of a home Games. The WCP athletes will still be managed by British Swimming but will be involved in England Swimming Team camps in the run-up to the Commonwealth Games. Training camps are also part of the squad’s package.

Grant Robins, Swim England Head of Talent – Swimming, who will also be the swimming team leader at Birmingham 2022, said: “We felt this was the time to start to galvanise interest, support and momentum in the run-up to Birmingham 2022 as an England Swimming Team and we’re looking forward to seeing what everyone can achieve.

“A home multi-sports Games doesn’t happen very often and we have a huge opportunity to create a really memorable occasion for all involved.

“This is an exciting prospect for all supporters of Team England in the run-up to the Games.

“To have the time to cultivate that England identity so far in advance of Birmingham is a game-changer and will offer us those one per cent gains needed to podium at international meets.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved with the World Class Programme at British Swimming for their support and we look forward to working even more closely with them in the run-up to the Commonwealth Games.”

Chris Spice, British Swimming’s National Performance Director, added: “Working with all our home nations to deliver a great home Commonwealth Games is a priority for us in 2022.

“These Games will help shape our Paris 2024 Olympic Games team and the opportunity to work so closely with England in the lead up to Birmingham will be hugely exciting.”

Chris Furber, British Swimming’s National Para-swimming Performance Director, added: “The Commonwealth Games are unique as they provide the only opportunity for our elite swimmers and para-swimmers to compete together in integrated teams, which is such an exciting prospect.

“I’m delighted by the approach Swim England are taking with this ‘team identity’ and I know that all the swimmers involved will take a lot from the experience.”