Hopkin Added To British Swimming’s 2020/21 Performance Squad

British Swimming has announced its rosters for the 2020/21 World Class Programme (WCP) season.

Taking into account past performances, recent form, and the potential for success at short-term and long-term Olympics and World Championships, 53 men and women comprise the lineup for the nation that is typically a formidable force across the aquatic discipline spectrum.

British Swimming National Performance Director, Chris Spice, said of the selections, “Due to the challenging circumstances since March this year we have managed to retain our key athletes on the World Class Programme for the coming season, and at the same time make room for some bright young talent coming through the pathway. We look forward to working with all program athletes this coming season in order for them to be in the best possible shape to swim their best in the summer of 2021.”

As in the past, swimmers are designated as Podium versus Podium Potential, with both tiers receiving program opportunities and targeted support from UK Sport. Training camps and competitions are also part of the package, with world-class sports science and medicine services, as well as performance staff access attached to selection as well.

While veteran Olympians such as Aimee Willmott, Hannah Miley and Stephen Milne remain off the lists, newcomers include Hector Pardoe, Emma Russell and Jonathan Adam. Stirling’s Cassie Wild is a returnee to the Podium Potential program.

University of Arkansas standout Anna Hopkin was newly named to the Podium squad after her mega performances at the 2019 FINA World Aquatic Championships. The 24-year-old placed 7th in the women’s 50m free and 12th in the 100m free dinvidiual events. Her 24.34 time in the former and 53.21 time in the latter, both established in Gwangju, made made Hopkin the 2nd fastest woman in British swimming history in both events.

British Swimming World Class Program 2020/21:

Podium

  • Freya Anderson, Bath NC (England)
  • Georgia Davies, Energy Standard (Wales)
  • Tom Dean, Bath NC (England)
  • Luke Greenbank, Loughborough NC (England)
  • James Guy, Bath NC (England)
  • Anna Hopkin, Loughborough NC (England)
  • Calum Jarvis, Bath NC (Wales)
  • Cameron Kurle, University of Stirling (England)
  • Max Litchfield, Loughborough NC (England)
  • Siobhan Marie O’Connor, Loughborough NC (England)
  • Scott McLay, University of Stirling (Scotland)
  • Adam Peaty, Loughborough NC (England)
  • Ben Proud, Energy Standard (England)
  • Molly Renshaw, Loughborough NC (England)
  • Duncan Scott, University of Stirling (Scotland)
  • Laura Stephens, Plymouth Leander (England)
  • Alys Thomas, Swim Swansea (Wales)
  • James Wilby, Loughborough NC (England)

Podium Potential

  • Jonathon Adam, Bath NC (England)
  • Kyle Booth, City Of Cardiff  (Wales)
  • Cameron Brooks-Clarke, City of Sheffield Swim Squad (England)
  • Charlie Brown, City of Sheffield Swim Squad (England)
  • Jack Burnell, Loughborough NC (England)
  • Greg Butler, Loughborough NC (England)
  • Freya Colbert, Nova Centurion SC (England)
  • David Cumberlidge, Edinburgh University (England)
  • Kathleen Dawson, University of Stirling (Scotland)
  • Alice Dearing, Loughborough University (England)
  • Michaella Glenister, University of Stirling (England)
  • Archie Goodburn, Loughborough NC (Scotland)
  • Holly Hibbott, Bath NC (England)
  • Charlie Hutchison, Loughborough NC (England)
  • Daniel Jervis, Swim Swansea (Wales)
  • Emily Large, Bath NC (England)
  • Joe Litchfield, Loughborough NC (England)
  • Ed Mildred, Northampton SC (England)
  • Ross Murdoch, University of Stirling (Scotland)
  • David Murphy, Loughborough NC (England)
  • Hector Pardoe, Montpellier (England)
  • Jacob Peters, Bath NC (England)
  • Nick Pyle, University of Stirling (England)
  • Matt Richards, Bath NC (Wales)
  • Katie Robertson, Edinburgh University (Scotland)
  • Toby Robinson, Loughborough NC (England)
  • Emma Russell, Heart of Midlothian /University of Stirling (Scotland)
  • Ciara Schlosshan, Bath NC (England)
  • Katie Shanahan, City of Glasgow Swim Team (Scotland)
  • Chloe Tutton, City Of Cardiff  (Wales)
  • Kayla Van Der Merwe, Winchester City Penguins  (England)
  • Tamryn Van Selm, Millfield School (England)
  • Jacob Whittle, Derventio Excel (England)
  • Cassie Wild, University of Stirling (Scotland)
  • Brodie Williams, Bath NC (England)

