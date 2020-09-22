Hopkin Added To British Swimming’s 2020/21 Performance Squad

While veteran Olympians such as Aimee Willmott, Hannah Miley and Stephen Milne remain off the lists, newcomers include Hector Pardoe, Emma Russell and Jonathan Adam. Stirling’s Cassie Wild is a returnee to the Podium Potential program.
University of Arkansas standout Anna Hopkin was newly named to the Podium squad after her mega performances at the 2019 FINA World Aquatic Championships. The 24-year-old placed 7th in the women’s 50m free and 12th in the 100m free dinvidiual events. Her 24.34 time in the former and 53.21 time in the latter, both established in Gwangju, made made Hopkin the 2nd fastest woman in British swimming history in both events.
British Swimming World Class Program 2020/21:
Podium
- Freya Anderson, Bath NC (England)
- Georgia Davies, Energy Standard (Wales)
- Tom Dean, Bath NC (England)
- Luke Greenbank, Loughborough NC (England)
- James Guy, Bath NC (England)
- Anna Hopkin, Loughborough NC (England)
- Calum Jarvis, Bath NC (Wales)
- Cameron Kurle, University of Stirling (England)
- Max Litchfield, Loughborough NC (England)
- Siobhan Marie O’Connor, Loughborough NC (England)
- Scott McLay, University of Stirling (Scotland)
- Adam Peaty, Loughborough NC (England)
- Ben Proud, Energy Standard (England)
- Molly Renshaw, Loughborough NC (England)
- Duncan Scott, University of Stirling (Scotland)
- Laura Stephens, Plymouth Leander (England)
- Alys Thomas, Swim Swansea (Wales)
- James Wilby, Loughborough NC (England)
Podium Potential
- Jonathon Adam, Bath NC (England)
- Kyle Booth, City Of Cardiff (Wales)
- Cameron Brooks-Clarke, City of Sheffield Swim Squad (England)
- Charlie Brown, City of Sheffield Swim Squad (England)
- Jack Burnell, Loughborough NC (England)
- Greg Butler, Loughborough NC (England)
- Freya Colbert, Nova Centurion SC (England)
- David Cumberlidge, Edinburgh University (England)
- Kathleen Dawson, University of Stirling (Scotland)
- Alice Dearing, Loughborough University (England)
- Michaella Glenister, University of Stirling (England)
- Archie Goodburn, Loughborough NC (Scotland)
- Holly Hibbott, Bath NC (England)
- Charlie Hutchison, Loughborough NC (England)
- Daniel Jervis, Swim Swansea (Wales)
- Emily Large, Bath NC (England)
- Joe Litchfield, Loughborough NC (England)
- Ed Mildred, Northampton SC (England)
- Ross Murdoch, University of Stirling (Scotland)
- David Murphy, Loughborough NC (England)
- Hector Pardoe, Montpellier (England)
- Jacob Peters, Bath NC (England)
- Nick Pyle, University of Stirling (England)
- Matt Richards, Bath NC (Wales)
- Katie Robertson, Edinburgh University (Scotland)
- Toby Robinson, Loughborough NC (England)
- Emma Russell, Heart of Midlothian /University of Stirling (Scotland)
- Ciara Schlosshan, Bath NC (England)
- Katie Shanahan, City of Glasgow Swim Team (Scotland)
- Chloe Tutton, City Of Cardiff (Wales)
- Kayla Van Der Merwe, Winchester City Penguins (England)
- Tamryn Van Selm, Millfield School (England)
- Jacob Whittle, Derventio Excel (England)
- Cassie Wild, University of Stirling (Scotland)
- Brodie Williams, Bath NC (England)