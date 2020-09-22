Hopkin Added To British Swimming’s 2020/21 Performance Squad

British Swimming has announced its rosters for the 2020/21 World Class Programme (WCP) season.

Taking into account past performances, recent form, and the potential for success at short-term and long-term Olympics and World Championships, 53 men and women comprise the lineup for the nation that is typically a formidable force across the aquatic discipline spectrum.

British Swimming National Performance Director, Chris Spice, said of the selections, “Due to the challenging circumstances since March this year we have managed to retain our key athletes on the World Class Programme for the coming season, and at the same time make room for some bright young talent coming through the pathway. We look forward to working with all program athletes this coming season in order for them to be in the best possible shape to swim their best in the summer of 2021.”

As in the past, swimmers are designated as Podium versus Podium Potential, with both tiers receiving program opportunities and targeted support from UK Sport. Training camps and competitions are also part of the package, with world-class sports science and medicine services, as well as performance staff access attached to selection as well.