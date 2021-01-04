Princeton Gains Verbal from Arizona HS Champion Finn Dowdall (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Phoenix Swim Club’s Finn Dowdall has verbally committed to the admissions process* at Princeton for fall 2021. Dowdall is a senior at Brophy Prep in Arizona.

Princeton got rid of early admissions for the class of ’25 due to COVID-19, meaning commits won’t be accepted until the coming spring.

I’m thrilled to announce my commitment to the admissions process at Princeton University! I want to give a big thanks to my family, coaches, friends, and teammates for supporting me all this way. Go Tigers!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 20.50

100 free – 44.72

200 free – 1:40.70

100 fly – 48.76

In November 2019, Dowdall won the 50 free title at the 2019 Arizona HS D1 Championships. At the meet, he was also runner-up in the 100 fly, hitting lifetime bests in both events, and he helped Brophy to state titles in both free relays. Dowdall was unable to compete at the 2020 Arizona HS D1 Championships, however, because Brophy Prep pulled its full roster from the meet after several athletes tested positive for COVID-19. In withdrawing from the meet, they ended their 32-year streak as Arizona D1 team champions.

In long course meters, Dowdall has lifetime bests of 23.57 in the 50 and 52.13, not far off of the Olympic Trials cut in the 50 (23.19).

At the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West, Dowdall scored in the 50 free and 100 free, taking 19th in both and reaching a lifetime best in the 100 free (44.72).

The Princeton men finished runners-up at the 2020 Ivy League Championships behind Harvard. The sprint free was a weaker discipline for the Tigers there, with just two B-finalists in the 100 free and two C-finalists in the 50 free. With his times from his junior HS season, Dowdall is already at C-final level scoring in both events.

Meanwhile, Dowdall’s 100 fly best would’ve gotten him into the 100 fly B-final at the meet. He joins twin divers Taso and George Callanan, Brett Feyerick and Tyler Hong in Princeton’s class of 2025.

