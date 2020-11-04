Brophy Prep Pulls Full Team Out of Arizona State Meet, Ending Title Reign

ARIZONA HIGH SCHOOL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETS

November 6-7, 2020

Brophy College Prep, Phoenix, Arizona (Diving)

Phoenix Country Day, Phoneix, Arizona (D3 swimming finals)

Skyline Aquatic Center, Mesa, Arizona (D1 and D2 swimming finals)

Short Course Yards

Timed finals, top 16 scoring

3 Divisions: Division I is the biggest schools, followed by Division II and Division III

All 3 Divisions Psych Sheets (DRAFT)

After news broke that they had pulled four swimmers on Monday, Brophy Prep has now withdrawn its entire roster for the upcoming Arizona High School State Championship meets, an anonymous source told SwimSwam.

Brophy, a private all-male Jesuit high school in Phoenix, Arizona, initially pulled four swimmers out of the competition after a team member tested positive for COVID-19.

With the school completely dropping out of the meet, it unceremoniously ends Brophy’s 32-year reign as Division I champions. Last year, they scored 484 points, which left them almost 200 points ahead of runners-up Chaparral High School (285 points).

The most recent version of the psych sheets still includes Brophy Prep swimmers, where they rank first in five swimming events, including all three relays.

The school is still slated to host the diving portion of the competition, while D1 and D2 swimming will be at the Skyline Aquatic Center in Mesa and D3 action will be at Phoenix Country Day School, home of the Phoenix Swim Club, in Paradise Valley.

The D1 swimming competition is slated to begin on Friday at 2:30 pm.