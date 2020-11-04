SwimSwam Pulse: 53% Pick Lochte Over Phelps In Hypothetical 100 IM Skins

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to pick the winner of a hypothetical 100 IM skins race between the two greatest American male IMers of all-time:

RESULTS

Question: Who would win in a hypothetical 100 IM SCM skin race?

A narrow majority of voters picked Ryan Lochte to win a hypothetical three-round skins race with Michael Phelps.

The matchup is an intriguing one. Few swimming fans would be quick to pick against Phelps – the most-decorated Olympian of all-time – in any hypothetical matchup. But the short course meters format would play into Lochte’s strengths: he was much more active in short course meters across his career than Phelps was. Lochte was a 21-time short course world champion, while Phelps won just a single Short Course Worlds medal, winning the 200 free in 2004.

Looking specifically at this 100 IM, Lochte is the former world record-holder, having gone 50.71 back in 2012. Even eight years later, Lochte remains the #3 performer of all-time, with only Markus Deibler (once in 2014) and Vladimir Morozov (four times between 2016 and 2018) going faster than Lochte’s former world record time.

Over multiple rounds, this matchup would be an absolute slug-fest between two of the toughest endurance IMers in history. Phelps is the long course 400 IM world record-holder with a 4:03.84 that hasn’t even been approached since the end of the super-suit era. Lochte is the #2 performer in history there, and the ranks flip in the 200 long course IM – Lochte is the world record-holder and Phelps the #2 performer in history.

