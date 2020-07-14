Former NAG Record-Holder Brett Feyerick of NCAP Chooses Princeton for Fall 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nation’s Capital Swim Club’s Brett Feyerick has verbally committed to the application process at Princeton University for fall 2021.

I am incredibly honored to announce my commitment to the application process at Princeton University! I would like to give a special thanks to my family, coaches, teachers, teammates and friends for their ongoing support and encouragement throughout this process. Go tigers

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 20.71

100 free – 45.15

200 free – 1:40.96

50 back – 22.66

100 back – 48.16

200 back – 1:45.99

200 IM – 1:50.38

Feyerick set the U.S. National Age Group (NAG) record in the 11-12 50 yard backstroke in 2015, going 24.22, though that record has since been lowered. He also used to hold the 10& under 50 back NAG record. Since his early age group success, Feyerick has honed his backstroke speed, while he’s also a strong sprint freestyler and 200 IMer.

At the 2020 Washington Metropolitan Prep League Champs, Feyerick won the 100 free and 100 back titles in lifetime bests. He also went a best 22.66 leading off Georgetown Prep’s 200 medley relay and a 44.50 anchoring their 400 free relay; both relays won meet titles. Last summer, at the 2019 Speedo Junior National Championships in long course, Feyerick’s top finish came in the 100 back at 36th (58.16). He’s been as fast as 57.22 in the 100 back and 2:03.86 in the 200 back in long course, from the 2018 Winter National Championships (now known as the U.S. Open every December).

Princeton, a program that finished runners-up at the 2020 Ivy League Championships behind Harvard, will benefit immediately from Feyerick’s speed. He would’ve been their #1 100 and 200 backstroker last season, while he would’ve been among their top sprint freestylers; they had a few 20-lows and one 44-low last year, but nobody faster.

At the 2020 Ivy League Champs, Feyerick would’ve made the 100 back A-final and the 200 back B-final. He’s the first announced male Princeton commit for the class of 2025 so far.

